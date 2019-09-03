• Meeting Expectations’ Ragan Cohn, CAE, executive director of the Oracle Applications Users Group (managed by Meeting Expectations) received the Georgia Society of Association Executives’ highest honor, the Clifford M. Clarke Award for her leadership and service.

• Senior conference manager Tara Zeravsky, CMP, was honored with the President’s Award from Meeting Professionals International's Georgia Chapter, recognizing her dedication to the chapter.

• The technology team behind the company’s proprietary event-technology platform, IPReg, has formed a separate entity, Avolio, to provide services to conferences and events. The company processes over 500,000 registrations annually. IPReg is among the registration solutions offered to Meeting Expectations’ clients.

• This summer, the company launched a new brand design and website.