Meeting Expectations
Atlanta
Corporate meetings in 2018: 198
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 29
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, computers/electronics, franchising
The Latest
• Meeting Expectations’ Ragan Cohn, CAE, executive director of the Oracle Applications Users Group (managed by Meeting Expectations) received the Georgia Society of Association Executives’ highest honor, the Clifford M. Clarke Award for her leadership and service.
• Senior conference manager Tara Zeravsky, CMP, was honored with the President’s Award from Meeting Professionals International's Georgia Chapter, recognizing her dedication to the chapter.
• The technology team behind the company’s proprietary event-technology platform, IPReg, has formed a separate entity, Avolio, to provide services to conferences and events. The company processes over 500,000 registrations annually. IPReg is among the registration solutions offered to Meeting Expectations’ clients.
• This summer, the company launched a new brand design and website.
• Among the company’s newest clients are Piedmont Healthcare, Edible Arrangements, Schneider Electric, Allconnect, Moen, and Gerson Lehrman Group.
Leadership
Jalene Bermudez, Founding Partner and President
Luis Bermudez, Founding and Managing Partner
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 96,000
Full-time employees: 92
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 40%
Links
Our InVEST Framework for Delivering a Better Return
