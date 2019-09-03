Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Meeting Alliance, LLC

Meeting Alliance, LLC

Robbinsville, N.J.

meetingalliance.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2018: 195
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 15
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
 

The Latest

• Meeting Alliance, founded in 1999, is now in its 20th year as a meeting and event management company. The July anniversary celebrations were well documented on the company’s social media channels, especially Instagram and Facebook.
• The company redesigned its website this year, providing updated information on its services and experience, as well as a portfolio of events. 
• Meeting Alliance is continuing “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages associates to give back to the community. The entire team takes time each month to provide local soup kitchens and food pantries with valuable volunteer hours. 
• The company established a summer internship program.
  

Leadership 

Matthew Gillam,Co-founder 
Richard Calcaterra, Co-founder
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 170,000
Full-time employees:  25
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%
 

