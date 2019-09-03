Meeting Alliance, LLC
Robbinsville, N.J.
meetingalliance.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 195
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 15
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
• Meeting Alliance, founded in 1999, is now in its 20th year as a meeting and event management company. The July anniversary celebrations were well documented on the company’s social media channels, especially Instagram and Facebook.
• The company redesigned its website this year, providing updated information on its services and experience, as well as a portfolio of events.
• Meeting Alliance is continuing “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages associates to give back to the community. The entire team takes time each month to provide local soup kitchens and food pantries with valuable volunteer hours.
• The company established a summer internship program.
Leadership
Matthew Gillam,Co-founder
Richard Calcaterra, Co-founder
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 170,000
Full-time employees: 25
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 10%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 90%
