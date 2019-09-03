Meeting Alliance, LLC

• Meeting Alliance, founded in 1999, is now in its 20th year as a meeting and event management company. The July anniversary celebrations were well documented on the company’s social media channels, especially Instagram and Facebook.

• The company redesigned its website this year, providing updated information on its services and experience, as well as a portfolio of events.

• Meeting Alliance is continuing “Alliance for Change,” a philanthropic program that encourages associates to give back to the community. The entire team takes time each month to provide local soup kitchens and food pantries with valuable volunteer hours.