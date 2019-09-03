Skip navigation
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

Incentive for a top telecom company.JPG
McVeigh-logo-horizontal-color-rgb.png

McVeigh Global Meetings and Events

New York, N.Y.

mcveigh.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 856
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 10
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, insurance/financial services

 

The Latest

• In spring 2018, Fourth Wall Events, based in New York City, and WorldTek Events, New Haven, Conn., merged and then acquired McVeigh Associates. The combined companies are now McVeigh Global Meetings and Events. 
• Jeff Guberman and Carvie Gillikin, both originally from Fourth Wall, are the company’s CEO and COO, respectively. This summer, the company hired Rick Weber as vice president of sales; he joined from a similar role at ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives. 
• The company is now headquartered in New York City, with regional offices in Long Island, N.Y., and San Diego, and satellite offices in Montreal; Toronto; Barcelona, Spain; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Miami; Omaha, Neb.; and Glastonbury, Conn. Through an existing joint venture with Kellen, McVeigh also has access to offices and resources in Beijing, China, and Brussels, Belgium.

 

Leadership

Jeff Guberman.jpg

Jeff Guberman, CEO 
Carvie Gillikin, COO
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 107,042
Full-time employees: 80
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 35%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 74.3%
 

Links

Website

Twitter

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

