McVeigh Global Meetings and Events
New York, N.Y.
mcveigh.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 856
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 10
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, insurance/financial services
The Latest
• In spring 2018, Fourth Wall Events, based in New York City, and WorldTek Events, New Haven, Conn., merged and then acquired McVeigh Associates. The combined companies are now McVeigh Global Meetings and Events.
• Jeff Guberman and Carvie Gillikin, both originally from Fourth Wall, are the company’s CEO and COO, respectively. This summer, the company hired Rick Weber as vice president of sales; he joined from a similar role at ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives.
• The company is now headquartered in New York City, with regional offices in Long Island, N.Y., and San Diego, and satellite offices in Montreal; Toronto; Barcelona, Spain; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Miami; Omaha, Neb.; and Glastonbury, Conn. Through an existing joint venture with Kellen, McVeigh also has access to offices and resources in Beijing, China, and Brussels, Belgium.
Leadership
Jeff Guberman, CEO
Carvie Gillikin, COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 107,042
Full-time employees: 80
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 35%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 74.3%
Links
