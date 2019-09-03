• In spring 2018, Fourth Wall Events, based in New York City, and WorldTek Events, New Haven, Conn., merged and then acquired McVeigh Associates. The combined companies are now McVeigh Global Meetings and Events.

• Jeff Guberman and Carvie Gillikin, both originally from Fourth Wall, are the company’s CEO and COO, respectively. This summer, the company hired Rick Weber as vice president of sales; he joined from a similar role at ALTOUR Meetings & Incentives.