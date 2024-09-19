MCI USA: 2024 CMI 25

MCI USA
Plano, Texas
wearemci.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 319
The Latest
• MCI USA received the Pivotal Partner Award at the Cvent Excellence Awards, recognizing its partnership with Cvent in developing the innovative OneSystem Plus platform, which delivered a new A.I.-enhanced event technology for corporations and associations.
• As a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact Agreement, MCI has been working towards a more sustainable future for over 15 years. In 2023, MCI partnered with the Global Destination Sustainability Movement for the GDS Awards and the Net-Zero Carbon Events initiative.
• With a diverse workforce from over 70 countries, MCI Group prides itself on an inclusive culture, where 87 percent of employees annually report a strong sense of belonging and more than two-thirds (68 percent) of positions are held by women. The company has launched 41 initiatives to improve mental health and well-being.
• MCI has achieved ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, meeting international standards for information security and data privacy.
• MCI’s sister companies include event-experience agencies Black Flower Agency and Dorier, as well as consulting and market-research agency Insidery.
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 1,693 total (54 in North America)
The biggest change we’re seeing in the business is …
“Most clients are seeking unique, creative solutions for truly memorable, interactive experiences. They are not just looking for logistics support. They see real value in a collaborative partner who can co-author an event strategy and attendee journey. They also want to level up on sustainability, DEI, and emerging event technologies.”
—Lindsay Roberts, Vice President, Account Management