MCI USA: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 319

# with a hybrid component: 24

Stand-alone virtual events: 13

Incentive-travel programs: 31

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 271,524



The Latest

• MCI USA received the Pivotal Partner Award at the Cvent Excellence Awards, recognizing its partnership with Cvent in developing the innovative OneSystem Plus platform, which delivered a new A.I.-enhanced event technology for corporations and associations.

• As a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact Agreement, MCI has been working towards a more sustainable future for over 15 years. In 2023, MCI partnered with the Global Destination Sustainability Movement for the GDS Awards and the Net-Zero Carbon Events initiative.

• With a diverse workforce from over 70 countries, MCI Group prides itself on an inclusive culture, where 87 percent of employees annually report a strong sense of belonging and more than two-thirds (68 percent) of positions are held by women. The company has launched 41 initiatives to improve mental health and well-being.

• MCI has achieved ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, meeting international standards for information security and data privacy.

• MCI’s sister companies include event-experience agencies Black Flower Agency and Dorier, as well as consulting and market-research agency Insidery.

