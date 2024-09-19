Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

MCI USA: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

MCI USA

Plano, Texas     

wearemci.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 319
      # with a hybrid component: 24
Stand-alone virtual events: 13
Incentive-travel programs: 31
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 271,524
 

The Latest

• MCI USA received the Pivotal Partner Award at the Cvent Excellence Awards, recognizing its partnership with Cvent in developing the innovative OneSystem Plus platform, which delivered a new A.I.-enhanced event technology for corporations and associations.

• As a signatory of the United Nations Global Compact Agreement, MCI has been working towards a more sustainable future for over 15 years. In 2023, MCI partnered with the Global Destination Sustainability Movement for the GDS Awards and the Net-Zero Carbon Events initiative.

• With a diverse workforce from over 70 countries, MCI Group prides itself on an inclusive culture, where 87 percent of employees annually report a strong sense of belonging and more than two-thirds (68 percent) of positions are held by women. The company has launched 41 initiatives to improve mental health and well-being.

• MCI has achieved ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 certifications, meeting international standards for information security and data privacy.

• MCI’s sister companies include event-experience agencies Black Flower Agency and Dorier, as well as consulting and market-research agency Insidery.
 

Leadership

shawn pierce.jpg

Shawn Pierce, President, Strategic Events, Meetings & Incentives
 
Elisa Perodin, Senior Vice President, Strategic Event Management
Lindsay Roberts, Vice President, Account Management
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 1,693 total (54 in North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.:  19%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 47%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%
 

The biggest change we’re seeing in the business is …

“Most clients are seeking unique, creative solutions for truly memorable, interactive experiences. They are not just looking for logistics support. They see real value in a collaborative partner who can co-author an event strategy and attendee journey. They also want to level up on sustainability, DEI, and emerging event technologies.”

—Lindsay Roberts, Vice President, Account Management

Links

LinkedIn

Book a Consultation

 

