• In May 2019, Maritz Global Events officially launched PX Exchange, an online community and support platform for incentive travel program managers at small and mid-sized companies. The new subscription-based community gives planners access to checklists, industry best practices, and peer advice.

• After launching its Design Studio in 2017, the company has conducted more than 100 Design Labs and brought on several new leaders. In June 2018, it welcomed Tim Simpson, former director of integrated marketing and communications at Maersk, to a new role as experience design brand strategist, and in May 2019, the Design Studio appointed Leslie McKee as vice president of operations.

• Maritz Global Events was again named a top member of ECPAT-USA for its work to integrate child protection practices into its business. The company partially funded a new ECPAT-USA e-learning module to educate corporate travel managers and meetings and events industry professionals about human trafficking.