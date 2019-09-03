Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Maritz Global Events

maritz_1.jpg
Start Slideshow

809CMI14_Maritz_Global_events_combo.png

 

Maritz Global Events

Fenton, Mo.

maritzglobalevents.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 6,484  
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 278
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, healthcare/medical, telecommunications

 

The Latest

• In May 2019, Maritz Global Events officially launched PX Exchange, an online community and support platform for incentive travel program managers at small and mid-sized companies. The new subscription-based community gives planners access to checklists, industry best practices, and peer advice. 
• After launching its Design Studio in 2017, the company has conducted more than 100 Design Labs and brought on several new leaders. In June 2018, it welcomed Tim Simpson, former director of integrated marketing and communications at Maersk, to a new role as experience design brand strategist, and in May 2019, the Design Studio appointed Leslie McKee as vice president of operations.
• Maritz Global Events was again named a top member of ECPAT-USA for its work to integrate child protection practices into its business. The company partially funded a new ECPAT-USA e-learning module to educate corporate travel managers and meetings and events industry professionals about human trafficking.
• More than 300 of the company’s associates are members of at least one industry association, including Steve O’Malley, division president, the current chair of the International Board of Directors for Meeting Professionals International, and David Peckinpaugh, president, who recently finished his term as chair of the Professional Convention Management Association Education Foundation and who continues to serve on the Meetings Mean Business Coalition executive committee.

 

Leadership

809CMI14_David_Peckinpaugh.jpg

David Peckinpaugh, President, Maritz Global Events
Steve O’Malley, Division President, Maritz Travel, a Maritz Global Events company
Michael Guerriero, Division President, Experient, a Maritz Global Events company
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 2,103,983   
Full-time employees: 1,437
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 9%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: undisclosed

 

Links

Website

Twitter

LinkedIn

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Joe Keller_wide.jpg
Large Meeting and Incentive Company Sold to Augeo
Sep 05, 2019
Kurt_Paben_HostsGlobal_President_Global_Sales1.jpg
Kurt Paben Joins Hosts Global in Executive Role
Sep 04, 2019
DSC07500.JPG
World Travel Inc.
Sep 04, 2019
Event Photo 1.jpg
Unbridled
Sep 04, 2019