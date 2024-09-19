Maritz: 2024 CMI 25

Maritz
Fenton, Mo.
maritz.com/events
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 3,673
The Latest
• Over the past year, Maritz has gone through an extensive brand refresh. Prior to 2023, three organizations went to market under the Maritz umbrella: Maritz Global Events, Maritz Motivation, and Maritz Automotive. Today, all Maritz teams and solutions operate under the single name Maritz.
• On July 1, Maritz acquired Freeman’s Convention Data Services (CDS) division. The registration, on-site, and lead-services provider brings Maritz a new portfolio of clients from top trade shows and association events—including a significant percentage of TSE Gold trade shows in the U.S—plus new talent and services. “This acquisition exemplifies our commitment to supporting association and trade-show events through this era of shifting attendee expectations and behaviors,” says Maritz President and CEO David Peckinpaugh.
• Maritz COO Steve O’Malley was named to the Event Industry Council’s Hall of Leaders in 2023. Maritz President and CEO David Peckinpaugh earned the honor in 2017.
• In early 2024, Maritz piloted a check-in process for association clients using Clear identity verification technology. Executives called the results “very encouraging.”
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 1,631 total (1,623 in North America)