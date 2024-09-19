Skip navigation
Menu
Elevate.jpg
Attendees at the Maritz brand event, Elevate, help pack first-aid kits for The Covenant House as part of a give-back activity in Vancouver
Corporate Meetings & Events

Maritz: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Maritz

Fenton, Mo.    

maritz.com/events

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 3,673
# with a hybrid component: 42
Stand-alone virtual events: 1
Incentive-travel programs: 330
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 1,459,027
 

The Latest

• Over the past year, Maritz has gone through an extensive brand refresh. Prior to 2023, three organizations went to market under the Maritz umbrella: Maritz Global Events, Maritz Motivation, and Maritz Automotive. Today, all Maritz teams and solutions operate under the single name Maritz.

• On July 1, Maritz acquired Freeman’s Convention Data Services (CDS) division. The registration, on-site, and lead-services provider brings Maritz a new portfolio of clients from top trade shows and association events—including a significant percentage of TSE Gold trade shows in the U.S—plus new talent and services. “This acquisition exemplifies our commitment to supporting association and trade-show events through this era of shifting attendee expectations and behaviors,” says Maritz President and CEO David Peckinpaugh.

• Maritz COO Steve O’Malley was named to the Event Industry Council’s Hall of Leaders in 2023. Maritz President and CEO David Peckinpaugh earned the honor in 2017.

• In early 2024, Maritz piloted a check-in process for association clients using Clear identity verification technology. Executives called the results “very encouraging.”

 

Leadership

David Peckinpaugh.jpg

David Peckinpaugh, CMP, CIS, President & CEO

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 1,631 total (1,623 in North America)
Meetings and incentive -travel programs held outside the U.S.: 17%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: N.A.
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: N.A.
 

Links

LinkedIn

Mastercard Case Study

 

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GenericProfile-1.png
The 2024 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies
Sep 21, 2024
GettyImages-187051945(1).jpg
5 Need-to-Know Business-Event Briefs
Sep 20, 2024
GenericProfile-1.png
M-Plus Global Events: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024
Image1.jpg
Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024