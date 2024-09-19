Maritz: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 3,673

# with a hybrid component: 42

Stand-alone virtual events: 1

Incentive-travel programs: 330

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 1,459,027



The Latest

• Over the past year, Maritz has gone through an extensive brand refresh. Prior to 2023, three organizations went to market under the Maritz umbrella: Maritz Global Events, Maritz Motivation, and Maritz Automotive. Today, all Maritz teams and solutions operate under the single name Maritz.

• On July 1, Maritz acquired Freeman’s Convention Data Services (CDS) division. The registration, on-site, and lead-services provider brings Maritz a new portfolio of clients from top trade shows and association events—including a significant percentage of TSE Gold trade shows in the U.S—plus new talent and services. “This acquisition exemplifies our commitment to supporting association and trade-show events through this era of shifting attendee expectations and behaviors,” says Maritz President and CEO David Peckinpaugh.

• Maritz COO Steve O’Malley was named to the Event Industry Council’s Hall of Leaders in 2023. Maritz President and CEO David Peckinpaugh earned the honor in 2017.

• In early 2024, Maritz piloted a check-in process for association clients using Clear identity verification technology. Executives called the results “very encouraging.”