Kansas City’s Bishop-McCann Keeps Growing

Just over two years since its last acquisition, meetings and events company Bishop-McCann is bringing another firm into the fold.

Onyx Meetings & Events became part of Bishop-McCann on March 1. Both companies are based in the Kansas City, Mo., area. D.J. Rand, Onyx’s president, will stay on with Bishop-McCann as head, venture client group.

Onyx, formed in 2004, has corporate clients in the pharmaceutical, casual dining, travel and leisure, financial, and manufacturing industries, and will increase Bishop-McCann’s activity in the incentive-travel industry. Among Onyx’s clients is Radisson Hotel Group Americas.

“This acquisition allows us to continue providing value for our clients, especially by offering increased incentive-travel services,” said Rob Adams, Bishop-McCann’s president and CEO. “The workforce is changing, and we are laser focused on retaining the best and the brightest in our industry.”

Bishop-McCann is a full-service planning company, handing event strategy, hotel procurement, air travel, event logistics, speaker and entertainment procurement, event technology, meeting measurement, and experiential marketing.

This is Bishop-McCann’s second recent acquisition. In January 2020, it bought the meetings and events division of Kansas City-based ASE Group, which specialized in orchestrating franchise conferences.