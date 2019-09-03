ITA Group Inc.
West Des Moines, Iowa
itagroup.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 287
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 124
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, tech/cloud
The Latest
• In August 2018, ITA Group acquired Hartmann Studios, which specializes in transforming unique spaces into experiential environments. Hartmann’s strength in content development, turnkey production, stages and sets, audiovisual, and lighting is allowing ITA Group to bring experiential design and production completely in-house.
• As a result of the acquisition, ITA Group’s vice president, communication solutions, Maura McCarthy, now has the additional role of vice president of sales and marketing for Hartmann Studios. The Communication Solutions Group was recognized with 19 MarCom Awards, 10 at the platinum level.
• ITA Group earned its Ethical Charter Certification from MedTech Europe, which recognizes the company’s understanding and commitment to the MedTech Europe Code of Ethical Business Practice.
• Among other awards in the past year, ITA Group was named a 2018 Best Workplace for Women and 2018 Best Small & Medium Workplace by Fortune magazine and Great Place to Work.
Leadership
Brent Vander Waal, President and CEO
Sarah Haines, Vice President, Event Management
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 198,000
Full-time employees: 650
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 14%
Links
Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.
