ITA Group Inc.

• In August 2018, ITA Group acquired Hartmann Studios, which specializes in transforming unique spaces into experiential environments. Hartmann’s strength in content development, turnkey production, stages and sets, audiovisual, and lighting is allowing ITA Group to bring experiential design and production completely in-house.

• As a result of the acquisition, ITA Group’s vice president, communication solutions, Maura McCarthy, now has the additional role of vice president of sales and marketing for Hartmann Studios. The Communication Solutions Group was recognized with 19 MarCom Awards, 10 at the platinum level.

• ITA Group earned its Ethical Charter Certification from MedTech Europe, which recognizes the company’s understanding and commitment to the MedTech Europe Code of Ethical Business Practice.