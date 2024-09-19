ITA Group: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 349

# with a hybrid component: 10

Stand-alone virtual events: 3

Incentive-travel programs: 132

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 183,000



The Latest

• In April, ITA Group expanded to Australia with the acquisition of Performance Incentives and the opening of an office in Sydney. The company tapped Mari Kauppinen, a B2B demand-generation and category-marketing expert, to lead the Australia office.

• This spring, the company also acquired Cooleaf, an employee-engagement technology company. Cooleaf’s platform helps companies to capture employee sentiment and to recognize and reward performance.

• Since 2022, ITA Group’s global expansion has resulted in a 556 percent increase in the number of participants served.

• The company earned 24 MarCom Awards in 2023 for creative excellence in concept, writing, and design, bringing the total to 225 awards in 11 years.

• Other recent awards include the ESOP Association 2023 Annual Award for Communications Excellence for Community Engagement. The company also earned the 2023 Great Place to Work certifications.

• ITA Group was among 10 employee-recognition vendors included in Forrester’s “The Employee Recognition Landscape, Q1 2023” report.

