ITA Group: 2024 CMI 25

ITA Group
West Des Moines, Iowa
itagroup.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 349
The Latest
• In April, ITA Group expanded to Australia with the acquisition of Performance Incentives and the opening of an office in Sydney. The company tapped Mari Kauppinen, a B2B demand-generation and category-marketing expert, to lead the Australia office.
• This spring, the company also acquired Cooleaf, an employee-engagement technology company. Cooleaf’s platform helps companies to capture employee sentiment and to recognize and reward performance.
• Since 2022, ITA Group’s global expansion has resulted in a 556 percent increase in the number of participants served.
• The company earned 24 MarCom Awards in 2023 for creative excellence in concept, writing, and design, bringing the total to 225 awards in 11 years.
• Other recent awards include the ESOP Association 2023 Annual Award for Communications Excellence for Community Engagement. The company also earned the 2023 Great Place to Work certifications.
• ITA Group was among 10 employee-recognition vendors included in Forrester’s “The Employee Recognition Landscape, Q1 2023” report.
Leadership
Sarah Haines, Senior Vice President, Event Solutions
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 180