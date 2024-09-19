Skip navigation
Meaningful cultural experiences encouraged attendees to embrace Morocco’s many charms, including heritage sites, camel tours, and volunteerism.
Corporate Meetings & Events

ITA Group: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

ITA Group

West Des Moines, Iowa   

itagroup.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 349
# with a hybrid component: 10
Stand-alone virtual events: 3
Incentive-travel programs: 132
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 183,000
 

The Latest

• In April, ITA Group expanded to Australia with the acquisition of Performance Incentives and the opening of an office in Sydney. The company tapped Mari Kauppinen, a B2B demand-generation and category-marketing expert, to lead the Australia office.

• This spring, the company also acquired Cooleaf, an employee-engagement technology company. Cooleaf’s platform helps companies to capture employee sentiment and to recognize and reward performance.

• Since 2022, ITA Group’s global expansion has resulted in a 556 percent increase in the number of participants served.

• The company earned 24 MarCom Awards in 2023 for creative excellence in concept, writing, and design, bringing the total to 225 awards in 11 years.

• Other recent awards include the ESOP Association 2023 Annual Award for Communications Excellence for Community Engagement. The company also earned the 2023 Great Place to Work certifications.

• ITA Group was among 10 employee-recognition vendors included in Forrester’s “The Employee Recognition Landscape, Q1 2023” report.
 

Leadership

ITA Group_Sarah Haines.jpg
Sarah Haines, Senior Vice President, Event Solutions
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 180
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 3%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 84%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%
 

Links

Magazine: Incentive Travel Inspiration

Client Story: Hackathon
 

 

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
