ICYMI: 6 Meetings Industry News Briefs

• Informa recently acquired London-based Ascential, best known for its flagship events, Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity and Money 20/20. In a related move, the exhibitions giant (and parent company of MeetingsNet) announced the creation of Informa Festivals. The new division will be home to Cannes Lions, which Ascential acquired in 2004, as well as existing events in the Informa portfolio, such as London Tech Week and the Monaco Yacht Show.

• Another big events-industry deal was announced on October 21: Viad Corp. has agreed to sell its a global exhibition services and experiential marketing business, GES, to Truelink Capital for $535 million. The deal is expected to close by the end of the year.

• The Google Experience Institute (Google Xi) and Storycraft Lab, with contributions from Valuegraphics, debuted The Belonging Playbook at IMEX America. The book is a guide for creating inclusive experiences and features case studies, exercises, and strategies for designing events where participants feel valued, accepted, and connected. To buy the book or visit the companion website, click here.

• Marriott has announced the launch of Connect Responsibly, a program that will provide meeting planners with reports on the environmental impact of their events. The Meeting Impact Reports will capture event details, property-specific sustainability practices implemented for the event, and the event’s carbon and water footprints. The program will also offer options to purchase carbon credits through South Pole, a carbon-asset developer and climate consultancy.

• Julie Coker, president and CEO of the San Diego Tourism Authority, is leaving San Diego to lead New York City Tourism + Conventions. She’ll be the first black woman to serve as president and CEO of the organization. Coker will take over from Nancy Mammana, CMO of NYC Tourism + Conventions, who has served as interim CEO since Fred Dixon left the organization in June 2024 to head up Brand USA.

• A “strategic cohort” of eight Major League Baseball teams came together at IMEX America for the first time to promote ballparks as venues for sales kickoffs, VIP dinners, private concerts, and other events. Leaders from the Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners, and Washington (D.C.) Nationals held a press conference where they stressed their venues’ availability 279 days a year, extensive branding opportunities, and overall appeal. The MLB’s first IMEX activation featured a VR hitting experience just outside the trade-show entrance.