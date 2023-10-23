Skip navigation
Menu
booking_tool.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

Hilton Readies Small-Meeting Booking Tool

The Events.Hilton.com site is being enhanced to allow planners with groups of up to 35 attendees to book meetings online.

Hilton has announced plans to roll out a direct-booking tool for small, simple meetings in early 2024.

Clients will be able to book meeting packages for up to 35 attendees, or reserve meeting and event spaces, with or without guest rooms. The group transactions, aimed at in-person meetings without third-party support, will be entirely online at Events.Hilton.com and will not require a separate contract.

The new meeting tool is one of two Hilton initiatives aimed at small- and medium-sized businesses. Also launching early in the new year is the Hilton for Business loyalty program. Currently in a beta-test phase, the program will allow businesses to earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points for employee stays that are booked directly. Companies in the program will have a customized booking website and receive discounted rates. The organizations will also earn loyalty points at the same time their travelers earn points in the Hilton Honors program.

“Even as the global pandemic significantly impacted global travel, small- and medium-sized business travelers never slowed down,” said Chris Silcock, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Hilton. “We used that opportunity to listen and learn how we could solve long-running pain points and deliver what these businesses need most: simple booking and travel-management tools plus recognition and rewards for their loyalty.”  

TAGS: Meeting Planning Toolbox
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Toby-Frowen_horz.jpg
Two Minutes with Toby Frowen
Oct 27, 2023
Meeting_trends.jpg
Meeting-Budget Woes, by the Numbers
Oct 26, 2023
AmyQuigley-horz.jpg
Two Minutes with Amy Quigley
Oct 13, 2023
culinary workers2.jpg
Picket Lines Imminent at Three Vegas Properties
Oct 10, 2023