Hilton Readies Small-Meeting Booking Tool

Hilton has announced plans to roll out a direct-booking tool for small, simple meetings in early 2024.

Clients will be able to book meeting packages for up to 35 attendees, or reserve meeting and event spaces, with or without guest rooms. The group transactions, aimed at in-person meetings without third-party support, will be entirely online at Events.Hilton.com and will not require a separate contract.

The new meeting tool is one of two Hilton initiatives aimed at small- and medium-sized businesses. Also launching early in the new year is the Hilton for Business loyalty program. Currently in a beta-test phase, the program will allow businesses to earn Hilton Honors Bonus Points for employee stays that are booked directly. Companies in the program will have a customized booking website and receive discounted rates. The organizations will also earn loyalty points at the same time their travelers earn points in the Hilton Honors program.



“Even as the global pandemic significantly impacted global travel, small- and medium-sized business travelers never slowed down,” said Chris Silcock, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Hilton. “We used that opportunity to listen and learn how we could solve long-running pain points and deliver what these businesses need most: simple booking and travel-management tools plus recognition and rewards for their loyalty.”