Menu
merger_handshake
Corporate Meetings & Events

Global Meetings and Incentives Bought by TMC Services Company

Global Meetings and Incentives, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based independent meeting planning company, has been acquired. The new owner, ABC Global Services, also based in Boca Raton, provides negotiated hotel discounts, a hotel booking engine, and other services to travel management companies and travel agency groups.

The acquisition will allow ABC Global Services to greatly expand the meeting services it offers to member companies, including meeting and convention logistics management, incentive travel planning, and content management.

Global Meetings and Incentives, launched in 2007, will continue to operate under its own name. The company will keep its offices in Florida, Canada, and Europe, and Eli Sananes will continue as president.

“I am excited to welcome Eli and the entire GMI team into the ABC family. ABC’s growth in the meeting and incentive segment is a continuation of our commitment to provide additional strategic services to our clients as well as our hotel partners globally,” said Eric Altschul, ABC Global Services CEO. 

TAGS: Association Conventions and Expos
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
carrot_rewards
Hotel Loyalty Programs for Meetings: How They Compare
Aug 17, 2018
Insurance & Financial Services Forum
Insurance and Financial Meetings Pros Get Rocky Mountain Hospitality
Aug 17, 2018
forest_fire
Cancellation Communications: How to Unplan a Meeting
Aug 14, 2018
woman_handshake
GBTA Acquires Growing Women’s Network Focused on Travel and Events Professionals
Aug 14, 2018