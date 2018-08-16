Global Meetings and Incentives Bought by TMC Services Company

Global Meetings and Incentives, a Boca Raton, Fla.-based independent meeting planning company, has been acquired. The new owner, ABC Global Services, also based in Boca Raton, provides negotiated hotel discounts, a hotel booking engine, and other services to travel management companies and travel agency groups.

The acquisition will allow ABC Global Services to greatly expand the meeting services it offers to member companies, including meeting and convention logistics management, incentive travel planning, and content management.

Global Meetings and Incentives, launched in 2007, will continue to operate under its own name. The company will keep its offices in Florida, Canada, and Europe, and Eli Sananes will continue as president.

“I am excited to welcome Eli and the entire GMI team into the ABC family. ABC’s growth in the meeting and incentive segment is a continuation of our commitment to provide additional strategic services to our clients as well as our hotel partners globally,” said Eric Altschul, ABC Global Services CEO.