George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

• GPJ continues to expand into new verticals, with its fall 2018 acquisition of Kenwood Experiences adding a significant gaming and esports clientele, including Capcom and Square Enix. Other new clients include Macy’s, Facebook, Harmon Industries, Dassault Systems, and JD Power.

• The company celebrated its 20th year as the agency of record for IBM, handling 6,000 meetings and events each year for the company, including Think, IBM’s flagship conference.

• The company opened its 30th office in January, with a new operation in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.

• Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, GPJ nearly doubled the number of women vice

presidents at the company between 2015 and 2018.