Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

DF18_EL1_8669 (1).JPG
Start Slideshow

gpj_vert (2).png

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Auburn Hills, Mich.

gpj.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 2,486
Incentive travel programs in 2018: NA 
Top customer markets: automotive, entertainment/fashion, computers/electronics

 

The Latest

• GPJ continues to expand into new verticals, with its fall 2018 acquisition of Kenwood Experiences adding a significant gaming and esports clientele, including Capcom and Square Enix. Other new clients include Macy’s, Facebook, Harmon Industries, Dassault Systems, and JD Power. 
• The company celebrated its 20th year as the agency of record for IBM, handling 6,000 meetings and events each year for the company, including Think, IBM’s flagship conference.
• The company opened its 30th office in January, with a new operation in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.
• Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, GPJ nearly doubled the number of women vice
presidents at the company between 2015 and 2018. 
• GPJ took home a record number of awards for its marketing and experience design efforts in 2018, including Interactive Agency of the Year from American Business Awards.

 

Leadership

Chris Meyer.jpg

Chris Meyer, CEO
Fiona Bruder, Executive Vice President, Client Success
 
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 403,272
Full-time employees: 1,400
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 20%

 

Links

Website

GPJ You Tube Channel  

Instagram 

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Joe Keller_wide.jpg
Large Meeting and Incentive Company Sold to Augeo
Sep 05, 2019
Kurt_Paben_HostsGlobal_President_Global_Sales1.jpg
Kurt Paben Joins Hosts Global in Executive Role
Sep 04, 2019
DSC07500.JPG
World Travel Inc.
Sep 04, 2019
Event Photo 1.jpg
Unbridled
Sep 04, 2019