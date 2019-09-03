George P. Johnson Experience Marketing
Auburn Hills, Mich.
gpj.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 2,486
Incentive travel programs in 2018: NA
Top customer markets: automotive, entertainment/fashion, computers/electronics
The Latest
• GPJ continues to expand into new verticals, with its fall 2018 acquisition of Kenwood Experiences adding a significant gaming and esports clientele, including Capcom and Square Enix. Other new clients include Macy’s, Facebook, Harmon Industries, Dassault Systems, and JD Power.
• The company celebrated its 20th year as the agency of record for IBM, handling 6,000 meetings and events each year for the company, including Think, IBM’s flagship conference.
• The company opened its 30th office in January, with a new operation in Sāo Paulo, Brazil.
• Demonstrating a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, GPJ nearly doubled the number of women vice
presidents at the company between 2015 and 2018.
presidents at the company between 2015 and 2018.
• GPJ took home a record number of awards for its marketing and experience design efforts in 2018, including Interactive Agency of the Year from American Business Awards.
Leadership
Chris Meyer, CEO
Fiona Bruder, Executive Vice President, Client Success
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 403,272
Full-time employees: 1,400
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 50%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 20%
Links
Website
GPJ You Tube Channel
Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments