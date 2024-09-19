George P. Johnson: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 80

# with a hybrid component: 44

Stand-alone virtual events: 80

Incentive-travel programs: 0

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 339,000



Leadership

Chris Meyer, CEO



The Latest

• In 2023, George P. Johnson opened a 163,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fabrication, warehouse, and refurbishment facility in Las Vegas, which allows materials to be stored and reused for multiple events, adding to GPJ’s commitment to sustainability.

• In 2023, GPJ brought home 80 awards representing eight global regions. These included 61 creative awards, 13 agency awards, and six professional awards.

• Leadership changes at GPJ include Chris Meyer’s promotion to global CEO, adding Asia-Pacific to his current oversight of Americas and EMEA. GPJ also welcomed Ed Scott as global COO and Jenn Housman as senior vice president leading the sports-marketing initiative.

• GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a network of employee-owned marketing-services agencies. Most recently, sports-marketing agency Talisman joined the group.

• GPJ’s top meeting markets include technology, automotive, and business services. Among its most high-profile accounts is the Salesforce flagship customer event, Dreamforce.

