GenericProfile-1.png
Corporate Meetings & Events

George P. Johnson: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

George P. Johnson

Auburn Hills, Mich.

gpj.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 80
      # with a hybrid component: 44
Stand-alone virtual events: 80
Incentive-travel programs: 0
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 339,000
 

Leadership

Chris Meyer, CEO
 

The Latest

• In 2023, George P. Johnson opened a 163,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fabrication, warehouse, and refurbishment facility in Las Vegas, which allows materials to be stored and reused for multiple events, adding to GPJ’s commitment to sustainability.

• In 2023, GPJ brought home 80 awards representing eight global regions. These included 61 creative awards, 13 agency awards, and six professional awards.

• Leadership changes at GPJ include Chris Meyer’s promotion to global CEO, adding Asia-Pacific to his current oversight of Americas and EMEA. GPJ also welcomed Ed Scott as global COO and Jenn Housman as senior vice president leading the sports-marketing initiative.

• GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a network of employee-owned marketing-services agencies.  Most recently, sports-marketing agency Talisman joined the group.

• GPJ’s top meeting markets include technology, automotive, and business services. Among its most high-profile accounts is the Salesforce flagship customer event, Dreamforce.
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 1,500 total (777 in North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%
Revenue from planning and  executing corporate meetings and incentives: 20%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 0%

 

