George P. Johnson: 2024 CMI 25

George P. Johnson
Auburn Hills, Mich.
gpj.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 80
Leadership
The Latest
• In 2023, George P. Johnson opened a 163,000-square-foot state-of-the-art fabrication, warehouse, and refurbishment facility in Las Vegas, which allows materials to be stored and reused for multiple events, adding to GPJ’s commitment to sustainability.
• In 2023, GPJ brought home 80 awards representing eight global regions. These included 61 creative awards, 13 agency awards, and six professional awards.
• Leadership changes at GPJ include Chris Meyer’s promotion to global CEO, adding Asia-Pacific to his current oversight of Americas and EMEA. GPJ also welcomed Ed Scott as global COO and Jenn Housman as senior vice president leading the sports-marketing initiative.
• GPJ is part of Project Worldwide, a network of employee-owned marketing-services agencies. Most recently, sports-marketing agency Talisman joined the group.
• GPJ’s top meeting markets include technology, automotive, and business services. Among its most high-profile accounts is the Salesforce flagship customer event, Dreamforce.
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 1,500 total (777 in North America)