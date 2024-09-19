Skip navigation
awardsnight7.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

Fox World Travel: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Fox World Travel

Oshkosh, Wis.    

foxworldtravel.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings:  658
# with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 0
Incentive-travel programs: 11
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 134,028

The Latest

• In February, Brianne Clark joined Fox Meetings and Incentives as director of operations, overseeing and managing the logistical aspects of meetings, conferences, events, and incentive-travel programs.

• Parent company Fox World Travel joined the United Nations Global Compact, underscoring its commitment to sustainable business practices and corporate citizenship. The 10 principles of the Global Compact cover human rights, labor standards, environmental sustainability, and anti-corruption measures.

• In 2024, the company earned Gold Agency Partner status in Cvent’s Partner Program.

• Other recognition for Fox over the past year has included a spot on Deloitte’s 2023 Wisconsin 75, which ranks the 75 largest private companies in Wisconsin based on sales revenue. It was also named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the Midwest region’s fastest-growing private companies and earned a Gold Stevie Award for sales and customer service.

 

Leadership

FoxWorldTravel-600-Husemoller_Square.jpg

Tina Husemoller, Vice President, Meetings & Incentives

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 25
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 19%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 5%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 0%

Links

Sustainable Event Case Study

LinkedIn

 

