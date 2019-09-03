• In July, Fox World Travel signed the ECPAT USA Code, promising to establish policies and procedures to help prevent human trafficking and child exploitation, including training associates on how to raise awareness among all their travelers.

• This summer, Kelly Chartré joined the company as vice president of marketing. This follows several major executive changes in fall 2018: Sam Hilgendorf joined the company as chief information officer; Jared Bachman was promoted to director of travel technology, and Jeremy Dyken became director of application & product development.

• Fox was a finalist for a 2018 Cvent Excellence Awards. Its submission highlighted the company’s evolution with the Cvent tool.