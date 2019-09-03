Fox World Travel
Oshkosh, Wis.
foxworldtravel.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 575
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 22
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, insurance/financial services, manufacturing
The Latest
• In July, Fox World Travel signed the ECPAT USA Code, promising to establish policies and procedures to help prevent human trafficking and child exploitation, including training associates on how to raise awareness among all their travelers.
• This summer, Kelly Chartré joined the company as vice president of marketing. This follows several major executive changes in fall 2018: Sam Hilgendorf joined the company as chief information officer; Jared Bachman was promoted to director of travel technology, and Jeremy Dyken became director of application & product development.
• Fox was a finalist for a 2018 Cvent Excellence Awards. Its submission highlighted the company’s evolution with the Cvent tool.
• Group travel sales for the company increased 19 percent over the past year.
Leadership
Chip Juedes, CEO
Beth Marino, Chief Experience Officer
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 175,603
Full-time employees: 283
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 5%
