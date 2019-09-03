Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Fox World Travel

Fox Events.jpg
Start Slideshow

FWT_Logo.jpg

Fox World Travel

Oshkosh, Wis.

foxworldtravel.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 575
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 22
Top customer markets: healthcare/medical, insurance/financial services, manufacturing

 

The Latest

• In July, Fox World Travel signed the ECPAT USA Code, promising to establish policies and procedures to help prevent human trafficking and child exploitation, including training associates on how to raise awareness among all their travelers.
• This summer, Kelly Chartré joined the company as vice president of marketing. This follows several major executive changes in fall 2018: Sam Hilgendorf joined the company as chief information officer; Jared Bachman was promoted to director of travel technology, and Jeremy Dyken became director of application & product development.
• Fox was a finalist for a 2018 Cvent Excellence Awards. Its submission highlighted the company’s evolution with the Cvent tool.
• Group travel sales for the company increased 19 percent over the past year.

 

Leadership

Chip.jpg

Chip Juedes, CEO
Beth Marino, Chief Experience Officer
 
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 175,603
Full-time employees: 283
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 20%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 5%

 

Links

Website

LinkedIn

Twitter

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Joe Keller_wide.jpg
Large Meeting and Incentive Company Sold to Augeo
Sep 05, 2019
Kurt_Paben_HostsGlobal_President_Global_Sales1.jpg
Kurt Paben Joins Hosts Global in Executive Role
Sep 04, 2019
DSC07500.JPG
World Travel Inc.
Sep 04, 2019
Event Photo 1.jpg
Unbridled
Sep 04, 2019