Events Company M-Plus Acquires IME Connect

Salt Lake City-based M-Plus Global Events has announced the acquisition of meeting and incentive management company IME Connect of Parsippany, N.J.

IME will operate as a separate business unit, and IME Connect’s president, Steve Some, will continue in his role. “This partnership allows us to further expand our buying power while maintaining our personal commitment, exemplary service, and integrity to our clients and our team,” said Some, who has been with IME since 2014 and before that served as senior vice president at Aimia for about eight years.

The acquisition of IME Connect follows the merger of A-Plus Meetings & Events and Columbus Travel into M-Plus Global Events earlier in 2022. Other businesses under the M-Plus Global Events umbrella include Morris Meetings & Incentives, Morris Columbus Travel, Morris Murdock Escorted Tours, and Black Pearl Luxury Travel Services. The company also owns interests in ADI Meetings & Events and TMN Events.