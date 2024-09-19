Skip navigation
Franchisee owners, operators, and vendors gather at the TSC Taste Kitchen, organized by Etherio, to sample and provide feedback on new menu items. This exciting, interactive experience offered valuable insights and fostered community collaboration.
Corporate Meetings & Events

Etherio Group: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Etherio Group   

Atlanta  

etherio.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 293
     # with a hybrid component: 5
Stand-alone virtual events: 5
Incentive-travel programs: 29
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 156,785

The Latest

• Meeting Expectations, MeetingAdvice, and Global Meetings & Incentives, which united under Etherio Group in late 2021, completed their consolidation and transition to the Etherio brand in 2023.

• The company has offices in Atlanta; Boca Raton, Fla.; and Denver. Including its remote team, the company now has employees in 18 states.

• Etherio expanded its senior leadership in 2024, bringing in Kelley Strong, CITP, vice president, incentives; Tina Weede, CITP, CIS, CRP, senior vice president, meeting & events operations; and Ruby Riveros, vice president, accounting.

• Etherio’s client base is strong in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, franchise, and technology markets. New clients this year include Habitat for Humanity, VectivBio, Ultragenyx, EyeSouth, and Aptean.

• Recent company awards include a Viddy for corporate video production, four Hermes Creative Awards, Graphic Design USA Digital Design Awards for email and website design, and a Cvent Gold Award.

Leadership

Altschul, Eric Headshot 1.jpg

Eric Altschul, CEO

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 63
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 14%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 63%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%
 

