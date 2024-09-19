Etherio Group: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 293

# with a hybrid component: 5

Stand-alone virtual events: 5

Incentive-travel programs: 29

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 156,785

The Latest

• Meeting Expectations, MeetingAdvice, and Global Meetings & Incentives, which united under Etherio Group in late 2021, completed their consolidation and transition to the Etherio brand in 2023.

• The company has offices in Atlanta; Boca Raton, Fla.; and Denver. Including its remote team, the company now has employees in 18 states.

• Etherio expanded its senior leadership in 2024, bringing in Kelley Strong, CITP, vice president, incentives; Tina Weede, CITP, CIS, CRP, senior vice president, meeting & events operations; and Ruby Riveros, vice president, accounting.

• Etherio’s client base is strong in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, franchise, and technology markets. New clients this year include Habitat for Humanity, VectivBio, Ultragenyx, EyeSouth, and Aptean.

• Recent company awards include a Viddy for corporate video production, four Hermes Creative Awards, Graphic Design USA Digital Design Awards for email and website design, and a Cvent Gold Award.