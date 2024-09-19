Etherio Group: 2024 CMI 25

Etherio Group
Atlanta
etherio.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 293
The Latest
• Meeting Expectations, MeetingAdvice, and Global Meetings & Incentives, which united under Etherio Group in late 2021, completed their consolidation and transition to the Etherio brand in 2023.
• The company has offices in Atlanta; Boca Raton, Fla.; and Denver. Including its remote team, the company now has employees in 18 states.
• Etherio expanded its senior leadership in 2024, bringing in Kelley Strong, CITP, vice president, incentives; Tina Weede, CITP, CIS, CRP, senior vice president, meeting & events operations; and Ruby Riveros, vice president, accounting.
• Etherio’s client base is strong in the pharmaceutical, healthcare, franchise, and technology markets. New clients this year include Habitat for Humanity, VectivBio, Ultragenyx, EyeSouth, and Aptean.
• Recent company awards include a Viddy for corporate video production, four Hermes Creative Awards, Graphic Design USA Digital Design Awards for email and website design, and a Cvent Gold Award.
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 63