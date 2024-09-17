Enterprise Events Group: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 112

# with a hybrid component: 8

Stand-alone virtual events: 15

Incentive-travel programs: 49

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 312,400



Leadership

Mary Benton Caughman, Senior Director of Account Strategy



The Latest

• In 2025, EEG will celebrate 30 years in business, with services that encompass strategy and site selection, event production and logistics, trade-show management, production, and event-data analytics.

• The top markets for EEG include including software, pharmaceuticals, and food service. Notable client companies include Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, AutoDesk, Atlassian, ServiceNow, Reddit, Veeam, and Workday.

• With an increase in customers using technologies such as Cvent, Swoogo, and RainFocus, the company has launched a new Event Technology Services department to build and maintain these SaaS platforms. The technical expertise frees up other EEG teams to focus on the attendee experience and customer service.

• EEG reports a 20 percent increase in headcount in 2024 over 2023, with additional hires anticipated.

• Recent promotions include Mary Benton Caughman to senior director of account strategy. With EEG since 2005, Caughman leads the account directors, collaborates with General Manager Allison Biel, and partners with the operations team to ensure programs are adequately staffed and structured.

