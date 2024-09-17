Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

Enterprise Events Group: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Enterprise Events Group

San Rafael, Calif.

eeginc.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 112
     # with a hybrid component: 8
Stand-alone virtual events: 15
Incentive-travel programs: 49
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 312,400
 

Leadership

Mary Benton Caughman, Senior Director of Account Strategy
 

The Latest

• In 2025, EEG will celebrate 30 years in business, with services that encompass strategy and site selection, event production and logistics, trade-show management, production, and event-data analytics.

• The top markets for EEG include including software, pharmaceuticals, and food service. Notable client companies include Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler, AutoDesk, Atlassian, ServiceNow, Reddit, Veeam, and Workday.

• With an increase in customers using technologies such as Cvent, Swoogo, and RainFocus, the company has launched a new Event Technology Services department to build and maintain these SaaS platforms. The technical expertise frees up other EEG teams to focus on the attendee experience and customer service.

• EEG reports a 20 percent increase in headcount in 2024 over 2023, with additional hires anticipated.

• Recent promotions include Mary Benton Caughman to senior director of account strategy. With EEG since 2005, Caughman leads the account directors, collaborates with General Manager Allison Biel, and partners with the operations team to ensure programs are adequately staffed and structured.
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 230
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 24%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 85%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 8%
 
 
