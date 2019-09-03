Enterprise Events Group

• EEG, highly focused on the corporate meeting and incentive market, is one of only two companies on the CMI 25 list headquartered west of Colorado. In addition to its northern California headquarters in San Rafael, the company has a presence in London, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Austin, Texas.

• In recent years, EEG has added an in-house production department, which allows it to provide more of an end-to-end suite of services for customers.