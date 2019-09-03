Enterprise Events Group
San Rafael, Calif.
eeginc.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 291
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 55
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, computers/electronics, food service
The Latest
• EEG, highly focused on the corporate meeting and incentive market, is one of only two companies on the CMI 25 list headquartered west of Colorado. In addition to its northern California headquarters in San Rafael, the company has a presence in London, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Austin, Texas.
• In recent years, EEG has added an in-house production department, which allows it to provide more of an end-to-end suite of services for customers.
• The company’s proprietary event management software, Event360, handles attendee registration and confirmations, credit-card processing, name badges, rooming lists, and more. It also provides client access to attendee management reporting.
Leadership
Matthew Gillam,Co-founder
Richard Calcaterra, Co-founder
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 339,102
Full-time employees: 151
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%
Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.
0 comments
Hide comments