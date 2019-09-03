Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

Enterprise Events Group

Enterprise Events Group

San Rafael, Calif.

eeginc.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 291
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 55
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, computers/electronics, food service
 

The Latest

• EEG, highly focused on the corporate meeting and incentive market, is one of only two companies on the CMI 25 list headquartered west of Colorado. In addition to its northern California headquarters in San Rafael, the company has a presence in London, Las Vegas, San Diego, and Austin, Texas.
• In recent years, EEG has added an in-house production department, which allows it to provide more of an end-to-end suite of services for customers. 
• The company’s proprietary event management software, Event360, handles attendee registration and confirmations, credit-card processing, name badges, rooming lists, and more. It also provides client access to attendee management reporting.
  

Leadership 

Matthew Gillam,Co-founder 
Richard Calcaterra, Co-founder
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 339,102
Full-time employees: 151
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 25%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%
 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

 

