Skip navigation
Menu
GenericProfile-1.png
Corporate Meetings & Events

Emota: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Emota, a division of Inizio Engage

Fort Washington, Pa.

emotaexperience.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 2,650
     # with a hybrid component: 156
Stand-alone virtual events: 164
Incentive-travel programs: 17
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 456,712
 

The Latest

• In June 2024, Emota was formed from the combination of legacy brands Ashfield Event Experiences and WRG. AEE has a particular focus on the healthcare sector and has appeared on the CMI 25 list for 12 consecutive years.

• Emota is part of Inizio Engage, a specialist business unit of parent company Inizio, based in Dublin, Ireland.

• The newly formed Emota leadership team includes Mark Jackson, managing director; Dan Walker, head of meetings and events, EU; Katie Coleman, head of meetings and events, U.S.; Simon Davenport, global head of environments & exhibitions; Tripp Mahan, head of live production U.S.; Saira Dickinson, head of live production EU; Katie Streten, head of creative strategy; and Mark Gass, executive creative director.

• Emota’s origins date back to 1976, when legacy brand Ashfield Events Experiences was created. AEE was acquired by UDG Healthcare in 2010. UDG Healthcare was acquired by Clayton, Dublier & Rice in 2021. CD&R already owned WRG as part of the Huntsworth Group. UDG Healthcare and Huntsworth were combined in June 2022 and re-branded to Inizio. AEE and WRG were combined and re-branded to Emota in June 2024.
 

Leadership

Mark Jackson, Managing Director
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 386 total (141 North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 77%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 12%
 

 

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GenericProfile-1.png
The 2024 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies
Sep 21, 2024
GettyImages-187051945(1).jpg
5 Need-to-Know Business-Event Briefs
Sep 20, 2024
GenericProfile-1.png
M-Plus Global Events: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024
Image1.jpg
Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024