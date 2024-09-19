Emota: 2024 CMI 25

Emota, a division of Inizio Engage
Fort Washington, Pa.
emotaexperience.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 2,650
The Latest
• In June 2024, Emota was formed from the combination of legacy brands Ashfield Event Experiences and WRG. AEE has a particular focus on the healthcare sector and has appeared on the CMI 25 list for 12 consecutive years.
• Emota is part of Inizio Engage, a specialist business unit of parent company Inizio, based in Dublin, Ireland.
• The newly formed Emota leadership team includes Mark Jackson, managing director; Dan Walker, head of meetings and events, EU; Katie Coleman, head of meetings and events, U.S.; Simon Davenport, global head of environments & exhibitions; Tripp Mahan, head of live production U.S.; Saira Dickinson, head of live production EU; Katie Streten, head of creative strategy; and Mark Gass, executive creative director.
• Emota’s origins date back to 1976, when legacy brand Ashfield Events Experiences was created. AEE was acquired by UDG Healthcare in 2010. UDG Healthcare was acquired by Clayton, Dublier & Rice in 2021. CD&R already owned WRG as part of the Huntsworth Group. UDG Healthcare and Huntsworth were combined in June 2022 and re-branded to Inizio. AEE and WRG were combined and re-branded to Emota in June 2024.
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 386 total (141 North America)