Emota: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 2,650

# with a hybrid component: 156

Stand-alone virtual events: 164

Incentive-travel programs: 17

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 456,712



The Latest

• In June 2024, Emota was formed from the combination of legacy brands Ashfield Event Experiences and WRG. AEE has a particular focus on the healthcare sector and has appeared on the CMI 25 list for 12 consecutive years.

• Emota is part of Inizio Engage, a specialist business unit of parent company Inizio, based in Dublin, Ireland.

• The newly formed Emota leadership team includes Mark Jackson, managing director; Dan Walker, head of meetings and events, EU; Katie Coleman, head of meetings and events, U.S.; Simon Davenport, global head of environments & exhibitions; Tripp Mahan, head of live production U.S.; Saira Dickinson, head of live production EU; Katie Streten, head of creative strategy; and Mark Gass, executive creative director.

• Emota’s origins date back to 1976, when legacy brand Ashfield Events Experiences was created. AEE was acquired by UDG Healthcare in 2010. UDG Healthcare was acquired by Clayton, Dublier & Rice in 2021. CD&R already owned WRG as part of the Huntsworth Group. UDG Healthcare and Huntsworth were combined in June 2022 and re-branded to Inizio. AEE and WRG were combined and re-branded to Emota in June 2024.

