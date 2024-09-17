EMC Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 937

# with a hybrid component: 269

Stand-alone virtual events: 431

Incentive-travel programs: 4

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 54,447

The Latest

• In 2023, EMC Meetings & Events hired Klaus Pichler, vice president of technology & production, and Alison Yeamen, vice president of event experience—both former clients.

• More recently, the company brought on Megan Martin as principal, technology enablement & innovation, a new role dedicated to staying ahead of advancements in event technology that enhance the planner and attendee experience.

• The women-owned business earned a 2024 Excellence in Engagement Partner Award from Cvent, and in 2023 was recognized for Best Corporate Event at the Conference and Events Awards, Europe.

• In early 2024, the company opened its first European oﬃce in London aimed at meeting the needs of clients globally, particularly those based in North America with headquarters in Europe. It also expanded the corporate office in Sea Girt, N.J., to increase collaboration across leadership, account management, finance, and human resources teams.

• EMC’s top markets are pharmaceutical, healthcare, and technology/software.

• New service offerings include event engagement, abstract & speaker management, post-event community building, and accelerated data tracking and analysis.