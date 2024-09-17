Skip navigation
Menu
Corporate Meetings & Events

EMC Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

EMCME_Photo2_OffsiteEvent.png
Start Slideshow
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

EMC Meetings & Events

Sea Girt, N.J.

emcme.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 937
     # with a hybrid component: 269
Stand-alone virtual events: 431
Incentive-travel programs: 4
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 54,447

The Latest

• In 2023, EMC Meetings & Events hired Klaus Pichler, vice president of technology & production, and Alison Yeamen, vice president of event experience—both former clients.

• More recently, the company brought on Megan Martin as principal, technology enablement & innovation, a new role dedicated to staying ahead of advancements in event technology that enhance the planner and attendee experience.

• The women-owned business earned a 2024 Excellence in Engagement Partner Award from Cvent, and in 2023 was recognized for Best Corporate Event at the Conference and Events Awards, Europe.

• In early 2024, the company opened its first European oﬃce in London aimed at meeting the needs of clients globally, particularly those based in North America with headquarters in Europe. It also expanded the corporate office in Sea Girt, N.J., to increase collaboration across leadership, account management, finance, and human resources teams.

• EMC’s top markets are pharmaceutical, healthcare, and technology/software.

• New service offerings include event engagement, abstract & speaker management, post-event community building, and accelerated data tracking and analysis.

Leadership

EMCME_CEO_JodyWallace.jpg

Jody Wallace, Senior Vice President of Sales
 
Sherry Awbrey, CEO

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 47
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 2%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 66%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 17%

The meeting trend I'm most excited about is …

“the rapid growth of technology at events, transforming the future landscape for both attendees and planners. Innovation in live and virtual experiences, A.I.-driven insights, and immersive technologies are revolutionizing engagement, making events more dynamic and personalized than ever before.”     

—Jody Wallace, CEO

Links

Blog

LinkedIn 

 

Start Slideshow
TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
GenericProfile-1.png
The 2024 CMI 25: Top 25 Meeting & Incentive Companies
Sep 21, 2024
GettyImages-187051945(1).jpg
5 Need-to-Know Business-Event Briefs
Sep 20, 2024
GenericProfile-1.png
M-Plus Global Events: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024
Image1.jpg
Your Event Solutions: 2024 CMI 25
Sep 19, 2024