Does Your Company Belong on the CMI 25 List?

MeetingsNet has launched its call-for-information for the 2023 CMI 25, a listing of the largest and most influential meeting and incentive-travel companies serving the corporate market in North America. It’s a unique resource for corporate planners looking for strong, experienced, and well-resourced meeting partners.

For information on how to apply, third-party meeting-planning companies should e-mail Sue Hatch, MeetingsNet’s content director, at [email protected].



Applications are reviewed by the MeetingsNet editorial staff and judged largely on the volume and breadth of corporate in-person meetings executed in 2022, with considerations also for management of virtual and hybrid events, staff size, and other factors. Profiles of the CMI 25 companies are published in the MeetingsNet digital magazine and on MeetingsNet.com in September.



The CMI 25 list originated in 2007 as a product of Corporate Meetings & Incentives magazine. While that magazine was rolled up under the MeetingsNet brand years ago, the focus on corporate meetings and incentives (and the “CMI” acronym) began back then and continues today. Companies that also plan association meetings are welcome to apply, but will be evaluated only for their work with the corporate market.



Not sure whether your company belongs on the CMI 25 list? You’ll never know until you apply. Give it a shot!



The CMI 25 is a content-driven editorial project. There is no charge to apply.