Schwarzkopf Bubble Dancers_HigherRes.JPG
At a product-launch event, the welcome dinner showcased dancers floating in bubbles and other “One Way to the Future” themed concepts.
Corporate Meetings & Events

CWT Meetings & Events : 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

CWT Meetings & Events

Minnetonka, Minn.

cwt-meetings-events.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 10,300
     # with a hybrid component: 57
Stand-alone virtual events: 380
Incentivetravel programs: 280
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 460,000
 

The Latest

• In late March, American Express Global Business Travel announced an agreement to acquire CWT, the parent company of CWT Meetings & Events. While the deal remains under review by regulators, it’s expected to close early next year.

• In April, Tammy Morgan was named global vice president of the customer solutions organization, which includes CWT’s Meetings & Events division.

• In May, CWT launched a special-assistance service, providing an accessible and equal experience for travelers with visible and non-visible disabilities. Services include arranging airport and airline services such as TSA Cares, wheelchair assistance, service-animal reservations, multi-sensory rooms, fast-track immigration, and suitable hotel accommodations.

• CWT partnered with GBTA on the 2024 Global Business Travel Forecast for the ninth year. The report looks at where prices are heading for airfares, hotel room, ground transport, and meetings and events, and explores the drivers of change in the business travel industry.
 

Leadership

TM headshot 2024.jpeg

Tammy Morgan, Global Head of Customer Solutions

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives:  749 total (242 North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 66%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 74%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 2%
 

Links

Innovation and Agility for Life Sciences

Planning a Fully Sustainable Event

 

