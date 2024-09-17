CWT Meetings & Events : 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 10,300

# with a hybrid component: 57

Stand-alone virtual events: 380

Incentivetravel programs: 280

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 460,000



The Latest

• In late March, American Express Global Business Travel announced an agreement to acquire CWT, the parent company of CWT Meetings & Events. While the deal remains under review by regulators, it’s expected to close early next year.

• In April, Tammy Morgan was named global vice president of the customer solutions organization, which includes CWT’s Meetings & Events division.

• In May, CWT launched a special-assistance service, providing an accessible and equal experience for travelers with visible and non-visible disabilities. Services include arranging airport and airline services such as TSA Cares, wheelchair assistance, service-animal reservations, multi-sensory rooms, fast-track immigration, and suitable hotel accommodations.

• CWT partnered with GBTA on the 2024 Global Business Travel Forecast for the ninth year. The report looks at where prices are heading for airfares, hotel room, ground transport, and meetings and events, and explores the drivers of change in the business travel industry.

