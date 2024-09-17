CTM Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 351

# with a hybrid component: 3

Stand-alone virtual events: 0

Incentive-travel programs: 72

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 51,199

The Latest

• In July, ETM (formerly Event Travel Management) rebranded under its parent company acronym, and is now CTM Meetings & Events. CTM M&E is a division of Brisbane, Australia-based Corporate Travel Management.

• In August, Corporate Travel Management saw a major leadership change. Anita Salvatore, the company’s former COO, succeeded Kevin O’Malley as CTM CEO North America.

• Among other awards, CTM Meetings and Events was named “Most Outstanding Business Events Travel Agency” at the 2023 National Travel Industry Awards, while parent company CTM was named “Most Outstanding Global Travel Management Company.”

• CTM Meetings & Events is working with a new proprietary virtual assistant called Scout that uses A.I. to provide fast, efficient service to customers. Scout integrates multiple travel systems into a single channel to quickly complete a range of common travel requests.

• The top markets for CTM Meetings & Events are business services, retail, and insurance/financial.