Corporate Meetings & Events

CTM Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

IMG-66.jpg
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

CTM Meetings & Events

Omaha, Neb.

travelctm.com/events

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 351
     # with a hybrid component: 3
Stand-alone virtual events: 0
Incentive-travel programs: 72
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 51,199

The Latest

• In July, ETM (formerly Event Travel Management) rebranded under its parent company acronym, and is now CTM Meetings & Events. CTM M&E is a division of Brisbane, Australia-based Corporate Travel Management.

• In August, Corporate Travel Management saw a major leadership change.  Anita Salvatore, the company’s former COO, succeeded Kevin O’Malley as CTM CEO North America.

• Among other awards, CTM Meetings and Events was named “Most Outstanding Business Events Travel Agency” at the 2023 National Travel Industry Awards, while parent company CTM was named “Most Outstanding Global Travel Management Company.”

• CTM Meetings & Events is working with a new proprietary virtual assistant called Scout that uses A.I. to provide fast, efficient service to customers. Scout integrates multiple travel systems into a single channel to quickly complete a range of common travel requests.

• The top markets for CTM Meetings & Events are business services, retail, and insurance/financial.

Leadership

Anita Salvatore.jpeg

Anita Salvatore, CEO North America
 
Tami Reier, CMP, CMM, Senior Vice President and General Manager
Teri Awwad, Executive Director, Event Operations

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 162 total (87 North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 12%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 75%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%

2024 is turning out to be …

“a transformative year, reflected in our new brand: CTM Meetings & Events. This is much more than an arbitrary rebrand; it symbolizes our company's synergy and our desire to provide seamless solutions across every aspect of our customers' travel and event needs.”     

—Anita Salvatore, CEO North America

Links

Video

LinkedIn

 

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
