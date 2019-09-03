Creative Group Inc.

• The company hired Melissa Van Dyke as vice president to lead its new Design & Insights practice, which is focused on combining data insights with experience design for more effective meetings. Van Dyke joins Creative Group after leading the Incentive Research Foundation as president for almost a decade.

• Other exective changes at the company include the promotion of two key individuals: Scott Tarnoff moved from account executive to vice president, business development, and Paul Hebert from senior director, solution architecture to vice president, individual performance strategy. In addition, Stephanie Sorrells transitioned from account executive to senior experiential event producer, reinforcing the importance of experience creation.

• Over the past year, the company has developed a methodology around service excellence called the i|lead approach, which is designed to set clear expectations for all employees and ensures consistency of service.

• For the 14th year, Creative Group won an American Advertising Award. The sales and marketing division was recognized for creative communications around an Alliance Laundry Systems incentive program in Peru.

• Since the company’s sale to Direct Travel in 2015, Creative Group reports four consecutive years of growth. In 2017, it acquired The Performance Group of Northern California.