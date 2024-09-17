Creative Group: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 253

# with a hybrid component: 0

Stand-alone virtual events: 21

Incentive-travel programs: 132

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 262,572

The Latest

• A group of investors led by corporate-travel industry entrepreneur and Concur co-founder Steve Singh acquired Direct Travel, parent company of Creative Group, in April 2024. Creative Group has been part of Direct Travel since 2015.

• The company has broadened its services in experience design, engagement communications, and production to meet rising client demand for expertise in storytelling and creating memorable moments for attendees.

• Creative Group’s recently launched MotivX audience-assessment tool explores the motivations of those in sales- and channel-incentive programs. Understanding the needs of an audience allows the company to better help clients develop tailored strategies for improving engagement, alignment, and performance.

• In 2023, the company promoted long-time employee, Mary Wysopal, to vice president, customer experience, leading the operations team.

• In 2023, Creative Group acquired 18 new clients across a range of industries.

