Corporate Meetings & Events

Creative Group: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Creative Group

Schaumburg, Ill.

creativegroupinc.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 253
     # with a hybrid component: 0
Stand-alone virtual events: 21
Incentive-travel programs: 132
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 262,572

The Latest

• A group of investors led by corporate-travel industry entrepreneur and Concur co-founder Steve Singh acquired Direct Travel, parent company of Creative Group, in April 2024. Creative Group has been part of Direct Travel since 2015.

The company has broadened its services in experience design, engagement communications, and production to meet rising client demand for expertise in storytelling and creating memorable moments for attendees.

Creative Group’s recently launched MotivX audience-assessment tool explores the motivations of those in sales- and channel-incentive programs. Understanding the needs of an audience allows the company to better help clients develop tailored strategies for improving engagement, alignment, and performance.

In 2023, the company promoted long-time employee, Mary Wysopal, to vice president, customer experience, leading the operations team.

In 2023, Creative Group acquired 18 new clients across a range of industries.
 

Leadership

Janet Traphagen Image.jpg

Janet Traphagen, President
 
Melissa Van Dyke, Senior Vice President, Integrated Marketing & Innovation
Mary Wysopal, Vice President, Customer Experience & Design

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 210
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 41%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 93%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: .2%

The meeting trend I'm most excited about is …

“creativity! I love seeing how traditional event formats are being reimagined with creative approaches. Borrowing from festivals, experiential marketing pop ups, and media trends, the events industry is breaking new ground with greater personalization and more immersive experiences. It's exciting to be a part of these shifts.”     

—Janet Traphagen, president

Links

"Wow!" Moments

A Craveable Brand Experience

 

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
