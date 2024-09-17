ConferenceDirect: 2024 CMI 25

ConferenceDirect
Folsom, Calif.
conferencedirect.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 754
Leadership
The Latest
• Early this year, ConferenceDirect hired Cara Banasch as senior vice president, enterprise solutions, responsible for overseeing the sales, strategy, and implementation of its strategic meetings management program. Most recently, Banasch served as vice president of Omni Hotels sales organization.
• In March, the company partnered with Sessionboard, a platform to streamline the call for papers process, as well as abstract evaluations, agenda management, speaker and sponsor communication, and asset collection.
• In June, ConferenceDirect inked a partnership with Zenus AI, a facial-analysis technology that captures impressions, dwell time, and positive sentiments of event attendees.
• The Events Industry Council announced in August that ConferenceDirect’s 2024 Annual Partner Meeting had earned silver-level certification in accordance with EIC Sustainable Event Standards.
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 92