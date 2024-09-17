ConferenceDirect: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 754

# with a hybrid component: 22

Stand-alone virtual events: 5

Incentive-travel programs: 128

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 55,566



Leadership

Jerry Horan, President and CEO



The Latest

• Early this year, ConferenceDirect hired Cara Banasch as senior vice president, enterprise solutions, responsible for overseeing the sales, strategy, and implementation of its strategic meetings management program. Most recently, Banasch served as vice president of Omni Hotels sales organization.

• In March, the company partnered with Sessionboard, a platform to streamline the call for papers process, as well as abstract evaluations, agenda management, speaker and sponsor communication, and asset collection.

• In June, ConferenceDirect inked a partnership with Zenus AI, a facial-analysis technology that captures impressions, dwell time, and positive sentiments of event attendees.

• The Events Industry Council announced in August that ConferenceDirect’s 2024 Annual Partner Meeting had earned silver-level certification in accordance with EIC Sustainable Event Standards.

