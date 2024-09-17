Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

ConferenceDirect: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

ConferenceDirect

Folsom, Calif.

conferencedirect.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 754
# with a hybrid component: 22
Stand-alone virtual events: 5
Incentive-travel programs: 128
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 55,566
 

Leadership

Jerry Horan, President and CEO
 

The Latest

• Early this year, ConferenceDirect hired Cara Banasch as senior vice president, enterprise solutions, responsible for overseeing the sales, strategy, and implementation of its strategic meetings management program. Most recently, Banasch served as vice president of Omni Hotels sales organization. 

• In March, the company partnered with Sessionboard, a platform to streamline the call for papers process, as well as abstract evaluations, agenda management, speaker and sponsor communication, and asset collection.

• In June, ConferenceDirect inked a partnership with Zenus AI, a facial-analysis technology that captures impressions, dwell time, and positive sentiments of event attendees.

• The Events Industry Council announced in August that ConferenceDirect’s 2024 Annual Partner Meeting had earned silver-level certification in accordance with EIC Sustainable Event Standards.
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 92
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 13%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 18%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%
 
 
