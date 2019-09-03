Conference Direct

• ConferenceDirect has a new partnership with American Airlines, allowing clients to get discounts of 2 percent to 15 percent off published prices for travel to

and from meetings and conferences.

• The company relaunched its preferred-supplier program, helping clients connect with a range of services, including event design and logistics, agenda and content, event branding, and audience development.

• Kirsten Grebel joined ConferenceDirect in March as senior vice president, IT and finance. She previously served as vice president of hotel resources at ALE Solutions.