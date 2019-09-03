Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
CMI25opener_3.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

Conference Direct

ConferenceDirect

West Hollywood, Calif.

conferencedirect.com

 

Corporate meetings in 2018: 334
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 34
Top customer markets: telecommunications, computers/electronics, nonprofit associations
 

The Latest

• ConferenceDirect has a new partnership with American Airlines, allowing clients to get discounts of 2 percent to 15 percent off published prices for travel to
and from meetings and conferences.
• The company relaunched its preferred-supplier program, helping clients connect with a range of services, including event design and logistics, agenda and content, event branding, and audience development. 
• Kirsten Grebel joined ConferenceDirect in March as senior vice president, IT and finance. She previously served as vice president of hotel resources at ALE Solutions.
• At the company’s Annual Partner Meeting in Atlanta, ConferenceDirect made a $250,000 donation to the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation, which raises funds for underserved students to attend District of San Francisco New Orleans Lasallian schools and to support the Brothers who educate them. It also donated $25,000 to the Atlanta Youth Academy.
  

Leadership 

Brian D. Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, President & COO
 

 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 141,258
Full-time employees: 94
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7.5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 35%
 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Joe Keller_wide.jpg
Large Meeting and Incentive Company Sold to Augeo
Sep 05, 2019
Kurt_Paben_HostsGlobal_President_Global_Sales1.jpg
Kurt Paben Joins Hosts Global in Executive Role
Sep 04, 2019
DSC07500.JPG
World Travel Inc.
Sep 04, 2019
Event Photo 1.jpg
Unbridled
Sep 04, 2019