Conference Direct

ConferenceDirect
West Hollywood, Calif.
conferencedirect.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 334
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 34
Top customer markets: telecommunications, computers/electronics, nonprofit associations
The Latest
• ConferenceDirect has a new partnership with American Airlines, allowing clients to get discounts of 2 percent to 15 percent off published prices for travel to
and from meetings and conferences.
• The company relaunched its preferred-supplier program, helping clients connect with a range of services, including event design and logistics, agenda and content, event branding, and audience development.
• Kirsten Grebel joined ConferenceDirect in March as senior vice president, IT and finance. She previously served as vice president of hotel resources at ALE Solutions.
• At the company’s Annual Partner Meeting in Atlanta, ConferenceDirect made a $250,000 donation to the Lasallian Christian Brothers Foundation, which raises funds for underserved students to attend District of San Francisco New Orleans Lasallian schools and to support the Brothers who educate them. It also donated $25,000 to the Atlanta Youth Academy.
Leadership
Brian D. Stevens, CEO
Jerry Horan, President & COO
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 141,258
Full-time employees: 94
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 7.5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 35%
