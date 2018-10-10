Company Grows, Name Shrinks: AlliedPRA Becomes PRA

Destination management company AlliedPRA has rebranded as PRA, bringing several recent acquisitions under one brand, and circling back to something close to the name it was founded under in 1981.

The new PRA, with 27 offices throughout North America, incorporates DSC based in Colorado (acquired in February 2017), Briggs based in New York (acquired in August 2017), and Destination Nashville based in Tennessee (acquired in February 2018).

Named as the top destination management company for 14 consecutive years by Special Events magazine, the company has seen a number of other recent developments, including relocating its headquarters from San Diego in Chicago in April and adding to its executive team with a new chief operation officer, chief financial officer, and senior vice president of marketing, among other leaders. In 2017, the company joined the board of the Meetings Mean Business Coalition, the first DMC company to do so.

“Change in this sector is necessary,” said Tony Lorenz, who has been the company CEO since 2016. “Our corporate, association, and third-party clients are asking us to expand our reach through a service model that delivers compelling experiences with them, anywhere in the world.” The company has rolled out a new website along with the new name and logo.

PRA Destination Management was formed in 1981 by Patti Roscoe and acquired by Allied Europe in 2007 to become Allied International, which rebranded as AlliedPRA Destination Management in 2011.