Corporate Meetings & Events

The Case for Splurging on Guest Rooms for Meetings

J.D. Power research finds guest satisfaction is directly related to quality of sleep, and quality of sleep correlates strongly to guest-room price.

Last month, J.D. Power released its 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study, based on more than 44,000 responses from guests who stayed in North American hotels between June 2018 and May 2019. One of the most significant findings in the report: Quality of sleep is a critical component of a guest’s experience, and one that hotel brands can control through particular elements.

“Delivering a superior sleep experience is a huge opportunity for hotels to differentiate themselves and earn significant goodwill with guests,” said Jennifer Corwin, senior manager of consumer insights for travel & hospitality intelligence at J.D. Power. “Of all the discrete variables we measure, a better-than-expected night’s sleep is the one with the potential to drive the highest levels of overall guest satisfaction.”

The specific elements that deliver a better-than-expected night’s sleep are comfort of the bed, quietness of the room, comfort of pillows, comfort of linens, and room temperature. Satisfaction scores were higher when hotels offered white-noise/sound machines, earplugs, eye masks, robes, slippers, and authentic local decor in guest rooms.

Naturally, such amenities are found more often in more-expensive hotel segments, and so the guest-satisfaction scores for quality of sleep correlate to hotel segment. J.D. Power found the highest rate of guests having better-than-expected sleep quality to be in the luxury segment (42 percent), followed by the upper-upscale segment (33 percent), upscale segment (31 percent), upper-midscale segment (28 percent), midscale segment (28 percent), and economy segment (23 percent).

