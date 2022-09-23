Skip navigation
Menu
CorporateRetreats1.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

The Case for a Revamped Corporate Retreat

With staffing a difficult task and with more employees working remotely, many companies see the value in hosting events that would have seemed over the top just a few years ago.

A dude ranch in Montana. A jungle resort in Costa Rica. A mountainside chalet colony in Norway. These are not the sites of your parents’ corporate retreats. Heck, they aren’t even the sites of your older siblings’ corporate retreats.

After the pandemic, the dramatic shift in workplace environment and culture—along with a labor shortage in many industries—has altered the way that many executives envision their organizations’ internal meetings. This article in the Wall Street Journal details how some of them are now opting for unusual, over-the-top experiences in order to build camaraderie and trust among employees—and strengthen their loyalty to the firm.

“Before then, my co-workers were boxes on screens,” says one employee about a retreat featured in the WSJ article. “We got to know each other on a real human level.”

 

Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
SalamanderDC0922d.png
Salamander Finds a Home in Washington, D.C.
Sep 16, 2022
business-acquisition_ITA.jpg
ITA Group Acquires Experiential-Learning Company
Sep 16, 2022
biz-challenges.jpg
How Bad Was 2021 for Independent Planning Companies?
Sep 09, 2022
GettyImages-664458290.jpg
Incentive Activity of Choice: No Activity?
Sep 08, 2022