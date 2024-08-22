Building a Crystal Ball: Future-Focused Events Survey

What’s on your mind? The Event Industry Council wants to know and has just launched its Futures Landscape Study Survey as part of a year-long project looking at issues shaping the business events industry.

EIC is inviting anyone in the meetings industry—event organizers, hotels representatives, destination management professionals, event technology providers, and others—to have their say.

The Futures Landscape Study asks participants to weigh in on 12 macro trends, such as accessibility, security/risk management, workforce issues, artificial intelligence, advocacy, and DEI. The format is simple: Respondents rate the importance of the topic and then weigh in on its causes and effects.

EIC estimates the survey is a 10-minute time commitment but will have outsized importance. “While we recognize that our industry will continue to face disruptive forces,” said EIC President and Chief Executive Officer Amy Calvert, “we believe this unified effort will equip us to be prepared for the activities that will shape society and business events in the years to come.”

The survey, which can be accessed here, will be open for approximately two weeks.

The Futures Landscape project is being conducted in partnership with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence and GainingEdge, a consulting firm focused on the business events and tourism industry. The results will influence the content included in the EIC Futures Landscape Report, which is expected to be released in late 2024.

