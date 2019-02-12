A Bucket List Two-for-One

An agreement this month between the London Convention Bureau and the Paris Convention & Visitors Bureau has resulted in new incentive programs that use the two cities in one itinerary. Aimed at North American corporate buyers, the programs allow delegates to take in both the newest and the most traditional attractions of each city, including hotels, restaurants, museums, entertainment and cultural institutions, and other venues that provide unique experiences across London and Paris.

The itineraries have been curated to showcase the logistical ease of using both cities in a single event. What's more, the new agreement includes an official partnership with Eurostar for rail transportation from city center to city center in just over two hours. For that journey, groups that book an entire coach can add an exclusive experience on board, with themes ranging across food and drink presentation as well as art and culture lessons, demonstrations, and performances.

The various itineraries include elements that showcase not just the Old World sensibilities of the two capital cities—with tours of world-renowned historic sites and centuries-old neighborhoods—but also the best of modern culture, sport, and cuisine. To see the range of possibilities and send a request for proposal, visit the new website.