Corporate Meetings & Events

Brightspot Acquires Another Event-Planning Agency

The meeting and incentive firm’s third purchase in seven years, EventLink International, will give the company a presence in several more industries.

On June 1, Brightspot Incentives & Events finalized its purchase of Texas-based EventLink International, a provider of corporate-event management. The acquisition allows Brightspot to expand its meeting-planning footprint and industry portfolio.

Mike May, president of Brightspot, noted in a press release that a Brightspot meeting manager who previously worked at EventLink recommended his firm look more closely at the operations of EventLink. “She told me that Teri Abram, founder and president of EventLink, operates her business with the same discipline we do and has impressive clients. I also recognized the cultural similarities and commitment to excellence in their meeting-planning services.”

With the purchase, “we are excited to expand our clientele in the real estate, landscaping, wholesale, and home-services industries,” said May. Brightspot already serves clients in the telecommunications, software, technology, financial, business services, and consumer products sectors. EventLink International is the third acquisition within the last seven years for Irving, Texas-based Brightspot.

A mid-tier agency in the incentive and event space, Brightspot will retain EventLink’s personnel to serve the acquired roster of clients. Brightspot was able to retain all of its own workforce without layoffs throughout the Covid pandemic, according to its press release.

