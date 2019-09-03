Skip navigation
Menu
CMI 25
Corporate Meetings & Events

Bishop-McCann, LLC

KevinMurphy.jpg
Start Slideshow

bm_logo_grey_bluedot_CMYK_illustrator-01.jpg

 

Bishop-McCann, LLC

Kansas City, Mo.

bishopmccann.com

 

 
Corporate meetings in 2018: 414
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 16
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, entertainment/fashion
 

The Latest

• Rob Adams, company president and CEO, was named to the Meeting Professionals International 2019 International Board of Directors for a two-year term.
• In fall 2019, the company will deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation, a project planning and management tool.
• In 2018, Bishop-McCann added relationships with several production partners. Among the new partners are WorldStage for audio and video gear, Centerstage Productions for technical direction and scenic rendering services, Meeting Services Inc. for lighting, AV Concepts for lighting and video/audio gear, and Liquid Arts Media for graphic animations.
• Bishop-McCann earned the 2018 Event of the Year award from MPI’s Kansas City chapter for its planning efforts and design of the October event held at the Bishop-McCann offices in Kansas City.  The theme was “Hot Topics: Let’s talk about it!”
• Among the company’s newest clients are Anheuser-Busch, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Expedia Group, The Human Bean, Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes, and Bridgestone America.
• In 2018, Bishop-McCann invested extensively in expanding its creative services and event technology offerings. In the technology sector, the company now offers projection mapping, chatbots, facial recognition, drones, beacons, and more.
 
 

Leadership 

Rob Adams.JPG
Rob Adams, President and CEO
Dan Nilsen, Founder
 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 64,844
Full-time employees: 81
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives:  89%
 

Links

Website

Case Studies

YouTube

 

 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

Start Slideshow
Hide comments

More information about text formats

Comments

  • Allowed HTML tags: <em> <strong> <blockquote> <br> <p>

Plain text

  • No HTML tags allowed.
  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.
Publish
Related
Joe Keller_wide.jpg
Large Meeting and Incentive Company Sold to Augeo
Sep 05, 2019
Kurt_Paben_HostsGlobal_President_Global_Sales1.jpg
Kurt Paben Joins Hosts Global in Executive Role
Sep 04, 2019
DSC07500.JPG
World Travel Inc.
Sep 04, 2019
Event Photo 1.jpg
Unbridled
Sep 04, 2019