Bishop-McCann, LLC
Kansas City, Mo.
bishopmccann.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 414
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 16
Top customer markets: pharmaceutical, telecommunications, entertainment/fashion
The Latest
• Rob Adams, company president and CEO, was named to the Meeting Professionals International 2019 International Board of Directors for a two-year term.
• In fall 2019, the company will deploy Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Service Automation, a project planning and management tool.
• In 2018, Bishop-McCann added relationships with several production partners. Among the new partners are WorldStage for audio and video gear, Centerstage Productions for technical direction and scenic rendering services, Meeting Services Inc. for lighting, AV Concepts for lighting and video/audio gear, and Liquid Arts Media for graphic animations.
• Bishop-McCann earned the 2018 Event of the Year award from MPI’s Kansas City chapter for its planning efforts and design of the October event held at the Bishop-McCann offices in Kansas City. The theme was “Hot Topics: Let’s talk about it!”
• Among the company’s newest clients are Anheuser-Busch, Endo Pharmaceuticals, Expedia Group, The Human Bean, Consortium of Endowed Episcopal Parishes, and Bridgestone America.
• In 2018, Bishop-McCann invested extensively in expanding its creative services and event technology offerings. In the technology sector, the company now offers projection mapping, chatbots, facial recognition, drones, beacons, and more.
Leadership
Rob Adams, President and CEO
Dan Nilsen, Founder
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 64,844
Full-time employees: 81
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 5%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 89%
