Bishop-McCann: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 332

# with a hybrid component: 4

Stand-alone virtual events: 4

Incentive-travel programs: 42

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 78,149



The Latest

• Rob Adams, CEO and co-owner of Bishop-McCann, has been named chair-elect of the Meeting Professionals International Board of Directors.

• Bishop-McCann is a strategic partner with the MPI Academy, and through the partnership is facilitating leadership training across the company. Bishop-McCann is also a strategic partner with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, continuing its investment in the incentive-travel market.

• In February 2024, the company hired industry veteran Todd Moritz for a newly created role of vice president of event technology.

• Bishop-McCann won the Pivotal Partner–Partner of the Year award at the event technology industry conference, Cvent CONNECT.

• For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Business Journal ranked Bishop-McCann number one on the 2024 LGBTQ-Owned Businesses list.

• The company secured 14 new clients over the past year, including CAVA, Mahindra, and Grainger.

