Bishop-McCann: 2024 CMI 25

Bishop-McCann
Kansas City, Mo.
bishopmccann.com
2023 Volume
In-person corporate meetings: 332
The Latest
• Rob Adams, CEO and co-owner of Bishop-McCann, has been named chair-elect of the Meeting Professionals International Board of Directors.
• Bishop-McCann is a strategic partner with the MPI Academy, and through the partnership is facilitating leadership training across the company. Bishop-McCann is also a strategic partner with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, continuing its investment in the incentive-travel market.
• In February 2024, the company hired industry veteran Todd Moritz for a newly created role of vice president of event technology.
• Bishop-McCann won the Pivotal Partner–Partner of the Year award at the event technology industry conference, Cvent CONNECT.
• For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Business Journal ranked Bishop-McCann number one on the 2024 LGBTQ-Owned Businesses list.
• The company secured 14 new clients over the past year, including CAVA, Mahindra, and Grainger.
Leadership
More Stats
Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 77
The meeting trend I'm most excited about is …
“the convergence of technology and creativity to create joy for Bishop-McCann, our clients, and our industry by integrating cutting-edge technology, A.I., and creativity. This synergy between technology and creativity has the potential to revolutionize our industry, impact attendee experiences, and drive meaningful purpose.”
—Rob Adams, President & Co-Owner