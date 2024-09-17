Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

Bishop-McCann: 2024 CMI 25

CMI 25 - IHOP.jpg
The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Bishop-McCann

Kansas City, Mo.   

bishopmccann.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 332
# with a hybrid component: 4
Stand-alone virtual events: 4
Incentive-travel programs: 42
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives:  78,149
 

The Latest

• Rob Adams, CEO and co-owner of Bishop-McCann, has been named chair-elect of the Meeting Professionals International Board of Directors.

• Bishop-McCann is a strategic partner with the MPI Academy, and through the partnership is facilitating leadership training across the company. Bishop-McCann is also a strategic partner with the Society for Incentive Travel Excellence, continuing its investment in the incentive-travel market.

• In February 2024, the company hired industry veteran Todd Moritz for a newly created role of vice president of event technology.

• Bishop-McCann won the Pivotal Partner–Partner of the Year award at the event technology industry conference, Cvent CONNECT.

• For the second consecutive year, the Kansas City Business Journal ranked Bishop-McCann number one on the 2024 LGBTQ-Owned Businesses list.

• The company secured 14 new clients over the past year, including CAVA, Mahindra, and Grainger.
 

Leadership

Rob_Adams.JPG

Rob Adams, President and Co-Owner
 
Amber Heintz, CMP-HC, HMCC, Vice President, Program Operations
Dan Nilsen, Founder & Co-Owner

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 77
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 6%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 93%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 3%
 

The meeting trend I'm most excited about is …

“the convergence of technology and creativity to create joy for Bishop-McCann, our clients, and our industry by integrating cutting-edge technology, A.I., and creativity. This synergy between technology and creativity has the potential to revolutionize our industry, impact attendee experiences, and drive meaningful purpose.”   

—Rob Adams, President & Co-Owner

Links

Case Studies

LinkedIn

Back to the full 2024 CMI 25 list.

 

