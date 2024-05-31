Big Hosted-Buyer Event Releases Education Agenda

If you like your sourcing with a side of insight, the education lineup for this summer’s Connect Marketplace in Milwaukee has confirmed a full learning program for business-event professionals.

While the main goal of the August 27-29 hosted-buyer event is to bring together buyers and sellers to network and do business, attendees can earn up to nine hours of continuing education credit toward their Certified Meeting Professional certification or recertification.

Here’s a sampling of sessions planned for the show, which will be held the at Milwaukee’s recently expanded Baird Center.

RFPs: What's Negotiable Today?

Bring your hotel-negotiation questions to this Q&A with Mike Dominguez, CEO, ALHI.

Unlocking New Revenue with Event Content

Kara Dickerson, founder of Content with Impact and former head of content for CES, shares case studies and strategies for leveraging event content.

A.I. in Action: Real-World Applications for More Efficient Experiences

The session showcases events where A.I. has been successfully integrated to optimize logistics, personalize marketing efforts, and facilitate data-driven decision-making.

The Present and Future of Events

Julius Solaris, founder of Boldpush, will share his insights into how the industry is changing in terms of design, technology, marketing, and engagement.

Color Alchemy: Transforming Events through Chromatic Wizardry

Understanding the psychology of color ensures you stay ahead in the event design game, by orchestrating emotions and crafting unforgettable experiences.

From Intent to Impact: Driving Diversity and Inclusion in Events

Jason Dunn, CEO of the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals, will provide practical strategies to incorporate diversity and inclusion into your events.

The learning agenda for Connect Marketplace also includes sessions on audiovisual trends, registration technology, eco-friendly catering, drones, exhibition research, and more. The full agenda is here, as well as information on how to apply to be a hosted buyer or attend as a supplier.

Connect Marketplace, part of an Informa brand portfolio with MeetingsNet, BizBash, and Trade Show News Network, features a reverse-style trade-show format: meeting planners have their own tables and suppliers move between appointments. Planners are invited to pick the cities, hotels, and service providers they are interested in meeting with.