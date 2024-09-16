Skip navigation
GenericProfile-1.png
Corporate Meetings & Events

BI WORLDWIDE: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis, Minn.

biworldwide.com

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 213
     # with a hybrid component: 9
Stand-alone virtual events: 17
Incentive-travel programs: 289
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 177,825
 

Leadership

David Litteken, Senior Vice President, BIW Event Solutions
 

The Latest

• BIW U.S. continues to enhance its Experiences Marketplace, a platform where earners redeem points for experiences and travel. This year, the Mastery Marketplace was added to the platform, allowing points to be redeemed for learning experiences from sites such as MasterClass.

• The company has expanded its individual incentive-travel area, which adds a focus on small-team travel aimed primarily on the life-sciences vertical

• Joy Lewis, who started her career at BIW, rejoined the company as vice president of design/purchasing in 2023.

• BIW secured seven new clients in 2023, including a Fortune 50 company.

• A new sales office focused on the North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida markets brings BIW’s total number of sales offices to 21.

• As of mid-2024, the company had earned two Muse Awards, two Telly Awards, and one Communicator Award.
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives:  153 total (102 North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 27%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 23%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: .5%
 
 
TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
