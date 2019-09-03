Skip navigation
CMI 25
CMI25opener_3.jpg
Corporate Meetings & Events

BI WORLDWIDE

BI WORLDWIDE

Minneapolis

biworldwide.com

 
Corporate meetings in 2018: 292
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 313
Top customer markets: automotive, insurance/financial, manufacturing
 

The Latest

• BI Worldwide saw a number of leadership promotions this year as the result of the retirement of veterans Bruce Schiemo, Kriss Eickholt, and Linda McCormick. Patty Karsten (formerly vice president, design & purchasing) replaced Schiemo as vice president of industry relations; Gretchen Anderson (formerly senior design & purchasing manager) replaced Eickholt as director of industry relations; and Nancy Chrismer replaced McCormick as vice president, group air management & participant management team. Kim Schmidt assumed the role of director, group air management.
• In 2018, BIW acquired Bunchball, a gamification tool for motivating sales teams and boosting employee collaboration that integrates with Salesforce, BMC, SAP, and other software.
• BIW opened an office in Long Island, N.Y.
• BIW’s Meetings & Shows team won three Emmy Awards, several Communicator Awards, as well as several Telly Awards.
• BIW was again named one of the
• Top 150 Workplaces in Minnesota by the Star Tribune. It contributes to the community through active participation in and donations to Feed My Starving Children, Second Harvest, and Bridging.  

 

Leadership 

Larry Schoenecker, CEO 
Paul Bergeron, Senior Vice President, BIW Events
 

 

More Stats

Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 417,000
Full-time employees: 1,438
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 35%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 80%
 

Back to the full 2019 CMI 25 list.

 

