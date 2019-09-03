BCD Meetings & Events, LLC

• BCD Meetings & Events finished a three-year strategic plan in 2018 and is reporting impressive growth over that period: 141 percent increase in total sales, 117 percent increase in employees, and a 218 percent increase in its global footprint. Over this timeframe, BCD M&E acquired Grass Roots Meetings and Events and Zibrant, and launched a new operating unit called BCD Sports.

• In June 2018, the company released Expense, a new product on its MeetingSource platform that provides a secure process for capturing, verifying, and reporting healthcare professional and other non-employee expense reimbursements.

• The company’s sister organization, BCD Travel, earned a spot on Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers