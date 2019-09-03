BCD Meetings & Events, LLC
Chicago
bcdme.com
Corporate meetings in 2018: 37,498
Incentive travel programs in 2018: 1,988
Top customer markets: insurance/financial services, pharmaceutical, healthcare/medical
The Latest
• BCD Meetings & Events finished a three-year strategic plan in 2018 and is reporting impressive growth over that period: 141 percent increase in total sales, 117 percent increase in employees, and a 218 percent increase in its global footprint. Over this timeframe, BCD M&E acquired Grass Roots Meetings and Events and Zibrant, and launched a new operating unit called BCD Sports.
• In June 2018, the company released Expense, a new product on its MeetingSource platform that provides a secure process for capturing, verifying, and reporting healthcare professional and other non-employee expense reimbursements.
• The company’s sister organization, BCD Travel, earned a spot on Forbes magazine’s 2019 list of America’s Best Midsize Employers
• Leadership changes at BCD M&E include two promotions: Bruce Morgan is now senior vice president, enterprise solutions & LATAM, and Charlene Rabideau has been named SVP, Global Strategic Development. In addition, Rhonda Brewer has joined the company as vice president North America.
Leadership
Scott Graf, Global President
More Stats
Room nights booked for meetings and incentives in 2018: 1,120,936
Full-time employees: 1,403
Meeting and incentive travel programs held outside the U.S.: 51%
Revenue from planning and executing meetings and incentives: 59.5%
