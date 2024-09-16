Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

BCD Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

BCD Meetings & Events

Chicago

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 54,958
# with a hybrid component: 1,854
Stand-alone virtual events: 6,180
Incentive-travel programs: 240
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 1,468,723
 

The Latest

• Bruce Morgan, formerly COO of BCD Meetings & Events, has stepped into the role of global president, a position that opened up with Scott Graf’s decision to leave the company at the end of 2023.

• In February, BCD Meetings & Events launched a video production and filmmaking division called Films. The specialized service, operating under the company’s production and content team in North America, expands the company’s in-house capabilities for creating brand documentaries, product demos, commercials, and other video content.

• Last fall, BCD Meetings & Events rolled out Engage, a technology platform that companies can use to communicate with, train, motivate, and meet with their audiences. The company has partnered with Consensus to roll out the white-label engagement and data product.

• BCD Meetings & Events released its 2024 Global Sustainability Guide in August. The 20-page report looks at best practices and challenges for adopting sustainable event solutions and encourages green-meeting initiatives.
 

Leadership

Bruce Morgan, COO
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives: 852
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 47%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 75%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 7%
 

 

TAGS: Incentive Meeting Planning
