BCD Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 54,958

# with a hybrid component: 1,854

Stand-alone virtual events: 6,180

Incentive-travel programs: 240

Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 1,468,723



The Latest

• Bruce Morgan, formerly COO of BCD Meetings & Events, has stepped into the role of global president, a position that opened up with Scott Graf’s decision to leave the company at the end of 2023.

• In February, BCD Meetings & Events launched a video production and filmmaking division called Films. The specialized service, operating under the company’s production and content team in North America, expands the company’s in-house capabilities for creating brand documentaries, product demos, commercials, and other video content.

• Last fall, BCD Meetings & Events rolled out Engage, a technology platform that companies can use to communicate with, train, motivate, and meet with their audiences. The company has partnered with Consensus to roll out the white-label engagement and data product.

• BCD Meetings & Events released its 2024 Global Sustainability Guide in August. The 20-page report looks at best practices and challenges for adopting sustainable event solutions and encourages green-meeting initiatives.

