Augeo Boosts the Meeting Side of its Business

Augeo, an employee and customer loyalty firm based in St. Paul, Minn., jumped into the meetings and events segment of the engagement business when it bought MotivAction in September 2019. This week, the company announced another meetings-focused acquisition, bringing Wellington into the fold.

Founded in 1994 and based in Overland Park, Kan., Wellington plans meetings and incentives, gift programs, and marketing campaigns as well as virtual events. “We are seeing impressive growth in our meetings and experiences business,” said Joseph Keller, president of Augeo’s enterprise engagement business. “Expanding rapidly into virtual and hybrid experiences has enabled us to capture new opportunities. Augeo has partnered with Wellington over the past several months on a variety of programs, and that success has resulted in us [formally] coming together.”

Joan Wells, Wellington CEO, who will join the Augeo leadership team, commented on the partnership: “The world of consumer loyalty, community platforms, member benefits, and employee engagement is a natural growth area for our signature experiences and community building capabilities.”

Other recent Augeo acquisitions include Empyr, a fin-tech provider of card-linked loyalty solutions, and Deluxe Rewards, a supplier in the consumer-loyalty space.