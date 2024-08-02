Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

Attention, Planners: Countdown to Connect Marketplace

With just over two weeks until Connect Marketplace kicks off, here’s a preview of a dozen show highlights to look forward to as you pack for Milwaukee.

While the heart of the August 27-29 hosted-buyer conference is the one-on-one meetings between business-event organizers and suppliers, Connect also has a top-notch line up of education, networking, and fun.

Scroll through the gallery to see what the show’s organizers have in store to show off the city, educate attendees, and drive networking connections.

Links to the agenda and to the registration for the show are here.

Connect Marketplace is part of an Informa business-events portfolio that includes MeetingsNet as well as BizBash, Trade Show News Network, and Corporate Event News.

