Amex GBT Meetings & Events - Incentive.jpg
600 winners from a global brand enjoy an immersive incentive experience in Brazil. Amex GBT Meetings & Events delivered a full-service solution that combined creative ingenuity and flawless logistical execution.
Corporate Meetings & Events

Amex GBT Meetings & Events: 2024 CMI 25

The CMI 25, MeetingsNet’s list of the top independent meeting planning companies, is a resource for organizations looking for an experienced partner for conferences, incentives, trainings, and other corporate meetings.

Amex GBT Meetings & Events

New York, N.Y.

amexglobalbusinesstravel.com/travel/meetings-events

2023 Volume

In-person corporate meetings: 15,682
# with a hybrid component: 461
Stand-alone virtual events: 98
Incentive-travel programs: 435
Room-nights booked for meetings and incentives: 891,356

The Latest

• In late March, American Express Global Business Travel announced an agreement to acquire CWT, the parent company of CWT Meetings & Events. While the deal remains under review by regulators, it’s expected to close early next year.

• The company launched the Experience Studio in spring 2024 to cater to event owners looking for a design partner for creative strategy as well as event logistics. The team, which operates as a specialized unit within Amex GBT Meetings & Events, comprises more than 500 creatives, producers, designers, sourcing experts, event managers, and logistics specialists.

• An A.I. initiative announced by Amex GBT in February aims to foster innovation and enhance efficiency for customers. Spearheaded by a newly formed global A.I. team, the initiative will work across four areas—traveler care, finance, engineering, and the workplace—to drive adoption of A.I. technologies.

• Amex GBT is now carbon neutral with respect to its own employee travel and has earned a Platinum EcoVadis rating for environmental, social, and governance standards for two consecutive years. In addition, the company was recognized as a “Sustainability Pioneer” at the 2023 CN Agency Awards, and was an early signatory to the Net-Zero Carbon Events pledge. The company also helps clients to decarbonize their meetings and events and achieve sustainability goals with a suite of climate solutions.

Leadership

Amex GBT Meetings & Events - Gerardo Tejado.jpg

Gerardo Tejado, Senior Vice President, Professional Services and General Manager of M&E
 

More Stats

Full-time employees dedicated to meetings and incentives:  1,716 total (509 North America)
Meetings and incentive-travel programs held outside the U.S.: 82%
Revenue from planning and executing corporate meetings and incentives: 62%
Revenue from planning virtual meetings: 1%

Links

Environmental, Social & Governance Report

The Experience Studio

