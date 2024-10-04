After the Storm, Industry Support for Hurricane Helene Victims

From Florida to North Carolina and beyond, the suffering continues from Hurricane Helene, which made landfall in Florida on September 26 and cut a path through the South causing rampant flooding, widespread power outages, impassable roads, and extensive loss of life.

At least 223 people have died and hundreds are unaccounted for in the destruction. More than a week after the storm, some communities remain isolated, and the damage is estimated to be nearly $10 billion.

For those in the meetings and events industry who have been affected by the Hurricane Helene or who are looking for way to help, the SEARCH Foundation is a critical resource. The organization was established in 1997 to financially assist industry professionals facing life-threatening illnesses and catastrophic events, and over that time has distributed more than $1.3 million to professional colleagues in crisis.

“As an industry, we can't even begin to put a number to how much the devastation from Hurricane Helene will affect us over the long term, or how long it will take to get people back into homes and jobs,” says Kate Patay, SEARCH Foundation chairwoman. “Our Crisis Relief Team has put together a list of organizations that can assist with insurance claims, immediate housing relief, food, medical supplies, and unemployment benefits if an individual has lost the ability to earn a living. Our team has spent countless hours finding the resources to directly help people in that region, and we are keeping everyone in our warmest thoughts for a full recovery.”

Patay notes that “if you are in a position to donate, we encourage you to do so. Or if you are in crisis, please reach out for support.”

Patay will be moderating the “#Eventprofs Unplugged” session at IMEX America on Tuesday, October 8. Her co-moderator Zena Phillips, senior director, catering at Hilton, has a home in Asheville, N.C., and will be able to share updates on the devastation in her community.

In related news, Meeting Professionals International is offering one year of subsidized membership to members facing financial challenges because of the hurricane. MPI says that there are over 600 members who may have been impacted. Those in need can apply for support by visiting mpi.org/hurricane.