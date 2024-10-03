Skip navigation
Corporate Meetings & Events

8 Essential IMEX Tips: How to Win the Week

Before you get to Las Vegas for IMEX America, here’s some advice on making the most of the experience from IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer.

Whether it’s your first time at IMEX America or you’re a seasoned attendee, there will be a lot to see and people to meet from October 7 to 10, when thousands of business-event professionals gather at Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas.

IMEX Group CEO Carina Bauer expects this year's show to surpass the 2023 edition both in terms of size and attendance. Here, she shares 8 tips and highlights to ensure a productive and enjoyable experience.

1. Preparation Is Key
With the show just days away, Bauer suggests planning your schedule meticulously. Given the vast array of sessions, meetings, and networking events, proper time management is crucial. Spend a couple of hours before the show figuring out your daily schedule, including bmegan at imex.jpegreaks and travel time, to make sure you hit all your must-see events without feeling overwhelmed. The event app is equipped with advanced navigation features akin to Google Maps that will help attendees navigate the expansive show floor.

2. Must-See Speakers
This year, IMEX America will feature a lineup of 300 speakers. One standout is Holly Ransom, who will be conducting the “Emergent Leadership” program in the Inspiration Hub on Wednesday, October 9. Celebrated for her dynamic interviewing skills, Ransom promises to offer valuable insights into evolving leadership. A schedule of the sessions Ransom will be moderating can be found here.

box at imex.jpeg3. Dynamic Show-Floor Activations
Among the many exciting interactive opportunities, Bauer points to Visit Seattle's sponsorship of pickleball (Bauer will be playing at 10 a.m. on October 9), as well as various corporate social responsibility and wellness initiatives, including the Wynn Las Vegas Resort’s sock-collection drive and the Las Vegas booth's self-care activation.

4. Innovative Educational Experiences
A unique feature for this year is the "Shared Studios" experience at the Inspiration Hub. These interactive sessions allow participants to engage in meaningful conversations with people from different parts of the world, discussing a range of topics such as indigenous cultures in tourism.

5. Sustainability Initiatives
IMEX America 2024 will set new benchmarks for sustainability, says Bauer. All food-court packaging will be fully compostable, including plates, bowls, and cups. The event expects more than a 90 percent waste-diversion rate, which will classify it as a “zero-waste event.” Notably, the menus will exclude beef to reduce the show’s carbon footprint, with lower carbon- and water-intensive items prominently placed on menus to encourage responsible choicimex vr possible main image.jpeges. Find out more about IMEX’s sustainability initiatives here.

6. Wellness Opportunities
Wellness remains a core focus of the show, with the Heka Health Challenge returning as a fun way to track steps and activities, and with alluring travel prizes up for grabs. Sign up here. In total, more than 50 wellness sessions will be available, from brief meditations to in-depth sessions on incorporating wellness into event planning. And don’t miss the resilience and quiet lounges for moments of calm off the show floor.

drais.jpeg7. After-Hours Networking
When the show floor closes, the networking continues. Notable events include SITE Night at Top Golf on October 7 and MPI Foundation Rendezvous at Drai’s on October 9. Bauer recommends purchasing a ticket soon for the MPI Foundation Rendezvous, as it typically sells out. She added that she’s heard of several watch parties for the implosion of the Tropicana Las Vegas, which is set for 2:30 a.m. on October 9.

8. First-Timers’ Guide
IMEX prioritizes first-time attendees with a dedicated webpage offering tips and tricks as well as a welcome session on Tuesday morning. Newcomers can fill out experience profiles to receive tailored guides to maximize their participation.

