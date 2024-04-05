11 Takeaways from the Connect Marketplace Planners

Approximately 2,000 attendees, including 800 hosted buyers, gathered at The Venetian in Las Vegas for Connect Spring Marketplace from April 2 to 4. The event, owned by MeetingsNet’s parent company Informa, connects meeting buyers and suppliers for one-on-one conversations but also weaves in educational opportunities; a trade show featuring destinations and experiential activations; and after-hours networking events.



Here are some of the fresh ideas and classic events that made Connect Spring Marketplace and its co-located events a success.