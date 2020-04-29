Travel Surveys Find Optimism, Positive News

Two new surveys suggest travel professionals see a return to business travel, or at least bookings, sooner rather than later.

The Global Business Travel Association has released the results of its sixth COVID-19 poll and its membership is feeling more positive. Among the key findings from nearly 1,600 companies: Almost all respondents say they will be implementing a post-coronavirus recovery plan in 2020, versus 2021. Among GBTA members who reported canceling at least some domestic trips, 62 percent say they expect domestic travel to resume in the next two to three months, while only 18 percent put the timeframe at six to eight months. Even more heartening: 88 percent of GBTA members expect that employees will be willing to travel once restrictions are lifted, with few anticipating that a fear of travel will hamper a recovery.

Another poll, undertaken by marketing firm MMGY Travel Intelligence in partnership with the Destinations International Foundation, has found that 73 percent of North American destination professionals currently focused on informational messaging and crisis communications expect to return to promotional marketing in the next two months as clients begin to focus on bookings again.

The MMGY Travel Intelligence poll can be found here, and the GBTA survey results can be found here.