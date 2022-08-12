A Sneak Peek at Planner Salaries

When it comes to meeting planner compensation, North America is the place to be.



A June survey by Global DMC Partners asked 237 planner respondents about their compensation and found that salaries are generally higher in North America than in Europe or other international regions.



Among respondents, 48 percent were with agencies or third parties, 44 percent were corporate, and eight percent were with associations; 97 percent characterized themselves as “mid-level” planners. Of the American and Canadian respondents, just four percent said they make less than $50,000 per year—and nearly all of those planners were not yet at a mid-level position. Meanwhile, 42 percent of overseas respondents reported annual salaries under $50,000.



Further, 17 percent of North American respondents reported having total earnings (salary plus bonus) between $50,000 and $74,999; 28 percent earn between $75,000 and $99,999; 21 percent earn between $100,000 and $124,999; and 28.4 percent earn $125,000 or higher.



On the other hand, 20 percent of overseas respondents earn between $50,000 and $74,999; 20 percent earn between $75,000 and 99,999; 10 percent earn between $100,000 and $124,999; and 7.5 percent earn $125,000 or above.



Other money-related results from Global DMC Partners’ survey are reported here.